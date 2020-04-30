Beautiful but with bad breath in isolation

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Beauty products and cookware have been among the most popular online purchases during the lockdown. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Beautiful but with bad breath in isolation

By Carly Waters and Sophie Moore

April 30, 2020

2020-04-30 19:13:15

Australians have turned into a nation of beauty-obsessed, wannabe chefs with little care for how our breath smells if spending habits during the coronavirus lockdown are anything to go by.

The country has been in partial shutdown since March to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

In that time, toilet paper and dried pasta flew off the shelves.

Supermarket chain Coles reported an increase in purchases of at-home products such as hair colour, but a downturn in some everyday items.

“As customers increasingly work from home, we are seeing less demand for packaged salads, while social distancing has led to a downturn in sales of gums and mints,” a Coles spokeswoman said.

Australians may care less about their breath but they are not neglecting their faces despite beauticians and spas being shut down.

Department store Myer, which closed its physical doors on March 27 and won’t reopen until May, reports a 520 per cent increase year-on-year in beauty product sales and a whopping 600 per cent rise in skincare purchases.

Online cosmetic store Adore Beauty has seen a 61.2 per cent increase in the sale of face masks in the past month and 62.7 per cent in exfoliators.

As we pamper ourselves during the pandemic, we are doing so in comfort, with online retailer The Iconic recording an 800 per cent surge in slipper sales in two weeks.

Myer also reported homeware sales were up 260 per cent compared with April 2019, showing the coronavirus may have created a nation of interior designers.

People are also cooking up a storm with cafes and restaurants closed.

Myer had a 170.9 per cent year-on-year rise in entertainment sales driven by cooking appliances, with some of the best performing products being coffee machines and mixers.

Coles has seen a rise in purchases of vegetable, such potatoes, onions and carrots, while larger volumes of broccoli, lettuce and cabbage are being grown.

Woolworths said after disinfectants, bread mix was the second most popular purchase, with demand growing by 88 per cent between March 18 and April 14.

The supermarket chain also saw sales of dried herbs and spices rise by more than 70 per cent, dried soup mixes more than doubling.

And Woolworths recorded a 1000 per cent rise in demand for hand sanitiser compared with this time last year.

Consumer group Choice said the results of individual retailers were seen across the country and overall, Australians were buying up on coffee machines, benchtop cookers and renovation-style content, as well as printers and antivirus software as more people worked from home.

Latest sport

rugby league

RLPA deny player revolt over NRL pay

The Rugby League Players Association has denied there is a pay dispute with the NRL, saying there is no revolt on the cards as broadcast negotiations continue.

Australian rules football

'Suck it up' on AFL hubs, says Lions coach

Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan is urging players to approach the AFL's proposed hub plan with appropriate perspective.

cricket

Khawaja could return as Test opener: Hohns

Cricket Australia has dumped Usman Khawaja from its 20-strong men's national contract list, but selectors say the veteran could yet return as an opener.

rugby league

Ban Cleary for NRL season: Deputy Premier

Penrith star Nathan Cleary continues to come under fire for having a group of friends over at his house during the coronavirus lockdown.

basketball

MVP Cotton exits the NBL amid pay cuts

Reigning NBL MVP Bryce Cotton has opted out of his Perth Wildcats contract after the league announced huge salary cuts for players in the highest pay bracket.

news

crime, law and justice

Dedicated mum and officer farewelled

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, who was killed alongside three colleagues in a crash on a Melbourne freeway, has been farewelled at a private funeral.

sport

rugby league

RLPA deny player revolt over NRL pay

The Rugby League Players Association has denied there is a pay dispute with the NRL, saying there is no revolt on the cards as broadcast negotiations continue.

world

epidemic and plague

Hopes for virus drug as economies stumble

A major advance in COVID-19 treatment has boosted hopes in fighting the coronavirus pandemic as ravaged economies look to when they can reopen.