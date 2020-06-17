Beijing on high alert as virus cases mount

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A spike in virus cases in Beijing has led to reimposed restrictions. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

Beijing on high alert as virus cases mount

By Stella Qiu and Cate Cadell

June 17, 2020

2020-06-17 16:57:15

Scores of flights to and from Beijing have been cancelled, schools shut and some neighbourhoods blocked off as officials ramped up efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has fanned fears of wider contagion.

The resurgence of the disease in the Chinese capital over the past six days has upended daily life for many, with some fearing the entire city is headed for a lockdown as the number of new COVID-19 cases mounts.

Health officials reported 31 new confirmed infections for June 16, bringing the cumulative infections since Thursday to 137 cases, the worst resurgence of the disease in Beijing since early February.

While the city’s roads and highways were still open and companies and factories were not ordered to stop work, authorities stepped up measures to control movement around and to and from the city on Wednesday.

Aviation data tracker Variflight showed about 60 per cent of scheduled flights to and from Beijing Capital International Airport have been or will likely be cancelled as of Wednesday afternoon.

At the city’s other major airport, Daxing, around 70 per cent of incoming and outbound flights were cancelled or likely to be cancelled. Most of the affected flights are domestic.

State media reported that rail officials were granting full refunds on all tickets to and from Beijing, an apparent bid to discourage people from travelling even though services have not been officially cancelled.

All outbound taxi and car-hailing services and some long-distance bus routes were cancelled on Tuesday, when officials put the city back on a level two alert, the second-highest level in a four-tier COVID-19 emergency response system. That reversed a downgrade from level two to level three a mere 10 days earlier.

Some 27 neighbourhoods were designated as medium-risk areas, where people entering are subjected to temperature checks and registration. One area near the massive wholesale food centre detected as the source of the outbreak was marked as high-risk, quarantining residents.

Kindergartens, primary schools and high schools across Beijing were shut, while some restaurants, bars and night clubs also closed.

Some residents worried that Beijing was inching closer to a full lockdown, echoing the strict bans on movement earlier this year in the city of Wuhan, where the new coronavirus was first detected at a seafood market in December.

“What I’m worried about is whether there will be a level one response like it was before, making it impossible for people to work,” said a 23-year-old media worker surnamed Wang.

The Beijing outbreak has been traced to the Xinfadi wholesale food centre in the southwest of the city. Xinfadi is much larger than than the Wuhan seafood market, from where the virus spread around the world, infecting more than 8 million people.

Outside of Beijing, Hebei, Liaoning, Sichuan and Zhejiang provinces have reported new cases linked to Xinfadi.

Concerned about contagion, some provinces imposed quarantine requirements on visitors from Beijing, including Heilongjiang, which only recently brought a local outbreak under control.

Latest sport

cricket

CA reveals 40 job losses, cost-cutting

Cricket Australia has revealed 40 staff will be let go as it seeks to cut costs by approximately $40 million in the next financial year.

sport

Qld stadiums allowed to host 2000 fans

Queensland's NRL and AFL clubs are "absolutely pumped" following the announcement that the state's stadiums will be able to host up to 2000 fans from Saturday.

Australian rules football

Hardwick tips steady rise in AFL scoring

Richmond have been hard at work to improve their offensive output in the AFL after kicking just five goals in their dour draw with Collingwood.

Australian rules football

Hawks, Tigers expecting hot AFL contest

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson and Richmond counterpart Damien Hardwick have tipped bruised egos to result in a ferocious AFL battle on Thursday night.

virus diseases

NY governor Cuomo gives US Open go- ahead

The US Open will take place between August 31-September 13 after plans were approved by governor of New York Andrew Cuomo.

news

politics

Corruption watchdog investigates Vic Labor

Victoria's corruption watchdog has launched an investigation into allegations of branch stacking within the state's Labor party.

sport

cricket

CA reveals 40 job losses, cost-cutting

Cricket Australia has revealed 40 staff will be let go as it seeks to cut costs by approximately $40 million in the next financial year.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Indian PM yet to comment on China clash

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to comment on a border clash with China, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.