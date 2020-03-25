Beijing tightens quarantine rules

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
All international flights due to arrive in Beijing have been diverted to other 12 airports. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Beijing tightens quarantine rules

By Ryan Ho Kilpatrick

March 25, 2020

2020-03-25 16:39:35

Beijing has announced strict new measures that will see all overseas arrivals to the city centrally tested and quarantined after a new wave of imported coronavirus cases was reported by health authorities.

From March 25, anyone entering the Chinese capital from overseas will be subject to nucleic testing for COVID-19, the Beijing Daily reported on Tuesday.

New arrivals will also be left to foot the bill for mandatory centralised quarantine and monitoring. 

Beijing had announced on Sunday it would redirect all flights scheduled to land at its Capital International Airport to 12 designated airports scattered around the country in a bid to ease the pressure from handling imported cases of the novel coronavirus.

There, passengers will be subject to the health and quarantine processes at the landing airports, with those not exhibiting any symptoms then allowed to reboard the plane for an onward flight to Beijing, where all overseas arrivals were already required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

China reported 78 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as well as seven new deaths due to the illness, according to the latest figures from the National Health Commission.

Only one of the new cases was reported in Hubei province, where the coronavirus outbreak first began in December last year.

Of the new cases, 74 were imported from abroad, a new daily high that brings the total number of imported cases in China to 427.

The largest proportion of the new imported cases, 31, arrived in Beijing.

Since December, 81,171 people have been infected with the virus across mainland China, of whom 3277 have died and 73,159 have recovered.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Players losing PR battle: Nick Riewoldt

St Kilda great Nick Riewoldt says the AFL players need to make it clear they're willing to take whatever hit the game needs them to take.

Summer Olympics

Aussies promised Olympic spots are safe

Australian athletes already selected for the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics won't need to re-qualify when the event is finally staged.

sport

Olympics paused as NRL, AFL remain in flux

The Australian Olympic Committee has offered some comfort to athletes after the Tokyo Games were postponed, but NRL and AFL continue to search for answers.

rugby league

Richest NRL club in 'fight for survival'

Brisbane CEO Paul White says the club is in a fight for survival during the NRL season postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

Coaches association want seat at NRL table

The newly-formed NRL coaches association wants a say in what football departments will look like under an NRL cost restructure.

news

government

Lengthy delays expected at Qld-NSW border

Residents living in the NSW Tweed and New England areas will face a Queensland border policed in an RBT-style as the state controls who enters from midnight.

sport

Australian rules football

Players losing PR battle: Nick Riewoldt

St Kilda great Nick Riewoldt says the AFL players need to make it clear they're willing to take whatever hit the game needs them to take.

world

virus diseases

Olympics postponed, US nears relief deal

The Tokyo Olympics has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, while US lawmakers are closing in on a $US2 trillion relief package.