Beijing virus testing enters ‘fast track’

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Beijing is moving to "fast track" coronavirus testing to confront the latest outbreak in the city. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Beijing virus testing enters ‘fast track’

By AAP

June 24, 2020

2020-06-24 19:59:34

Beijing’s mass testing for the coronavirus will soon enter a “fast track” as the city’s testing capacity expands, a senior municipal health official says, following a sudden return of COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago.

The city of more than 20 million residents reported its first case in the latest outbreak on June 11.

The infections were linked to the sprawling Xinfadi wholesale food centre in the southwest of Beijing, which had until then reported no new cases for nearly two months.

In the 12 days since, 249 people have been infected in the worst outbreak in Beijing since the coronavirus was identified at a seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Beijing can now administer more than 300,000 nucleic acid tests per day compared with 40,000 in March, Zhang Hua, deputy director at the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told reporters.

Beijing took samples from 2.95 million people between June 12 and June 22, Zhang said.

“The strategy of Beijing’s nucleic acid screening is mainly based on the level of risk and on severity,” Zhang said, when asked if everyone in Beijing would be tested.

Testing will be done in batches and according to the profile of individuals, he said.

“We’ll give priority to testing high-risk groups in Xinfadi and other markets involved in the outbreak as well as surrounding communities,” Zhang said.

“On this basis, we’ve tested workers in restaurants, supermarkets, marketplaces, as well as residents in high-risk neighbourhoods. Food delivery workers and parcel couriers have also undergone large-scale testing.” 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Magpies, Cats off to AFL hub in Perth

Collingwood and Geelong will set up camp in an AFL hub in Perth from round seven, while Fremantle and West Coast face an extra week in the Gold Coast.

rugby league

Storm yet to finalise interstate plans

Melbourne's longer-term plans for their enforced interstate move have yet to be finalised admits CEO Dave Donaghy, who says the club will take tips from AFL.

rugby league

NSW extend coach Fittler's Origin contract

The NSW Rugby League has extended Brad Fittler's contract as NSW's State of Origin coach until the end of 2021.

tennis

Heat on Djokovic after COVID-19 positive

There has been a mountain of criticism levelled against world No.1 Novak Djokovic, who tested positive for coronavirus after staging his own tournament.

Australian rules football

Betts to keep fighting racist behaviour

Carlton's Eddie Betts hurts deeply when he is racially vilified, but is prepared to keep fighting to help other Aboriginal people feel safe as AFL players.

news

inquiry

Bushfires assistance a 'postcode lottery'

Differences in the help available to bushfire victims has created frustration and tension between cross-border communities, the royal commission has been told.

sport

Australian rules football

Magpies, Cats off to AFL hub in Perth

Collingwood and Geelong will set up camp in an AFL hub in Perth from round seven, while Fremantle and West Coast face an extra week in the Gold Coast.

world

virus diseases

China tames outbreak but surges elsewhere

China appears to have tamped down a new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing but elsewhere in the world cases are surging.