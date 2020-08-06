Discover Australian Associated Press

politics

Beirut blast a terrible accident: Morrison

By Matt Coughlan

August 6, 2020

2020-08-06 12:22:31

Scott Morrison has declared the massive explosion in Beirut that killed 135 people including one Australian was a terrible accident.

The prime minister indicated the government’s intelligence had ruled out a targeted attack as Lebanese authorities probe if negligence was to blame.

“Our advice is this is a terrible accident, an absolutely terrible accident,” Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

“I know many in Australia, in the Lebanese-Australian community, will be feeling it very deeply and I was pleased to be able to talk to a number of those yesterday.”

Australia is weighing up more support for Lebanon to cope with the devastating fallout after pledging $2 million to the relief effort.

“We are considering a further round of other ways we can support in this terrible incident in Beirut,” Mr Morrison said.

One Australian was killed in the disaster, which centred on Beirut’s port where 2750 tonnes of highly explosive ammonium nitrate was detonated.

More than 5000 people were injured in the explosion and up to 250,000 were left homeless after a shockwave smashed building facades, sucked furniture into streets and shattered windows.

The death toll is expected to rise beyond 135 as rescue workers search the rubble for survivors.

Australia’s embassy was severely damaged, with 95 per cent of the windows blasted out.

