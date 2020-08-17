Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Belarusians attend a funeral for a protester killed at a recent rally. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

politics

Lukashenko: no election until he is killed

By Andrei Makhovsky

August 17, 2020

2020-08-17 21:39:46

Alexander Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, says he will be willing to hand over power after a referendum, in an apparent bid to pacify mass protests and strikes that pose the biggest challenge to his 26 years in office.

He made the offer, which he insisted would not be delivered on while he was under pressure from protesters, after exiled opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said she was willing to lead the country.

In a sign of Lukashenko’s growing vulnerability, he faced heckling and chants of “step down” during a speech to workers at one of the large state-run industrial plants that are the pride of his Soviet-style economic model and core support base.

Russia has told Lukashenko it is ready to provide military help to Belarus in the event of an external threat.

Lukashenko faces the threat of European Union sanctions after a bloody crackdown on protests following what demonstrators say was his rigged re-election victory last week. He denies losing, citing official results that gave him just over 80 per cent of the vote.

Lukashenko told workers there would be no new presidential election until he was killed.

He also offered to change the constitution, an apparent concession that seems unlikely to satisfy protesters.

“We’ll put the changes to a referendum, and I’ll hand over my constitutional powers. But not under pressure or because of the street,” Lukashenko said, in remarks quoted by the official Belta news agency.

“Yes, I’m not a saint. You know my harsh side. I’m not eternal. But if you drag down the first president you’ll drag down neighbouring countries and all the rest.”

Speaking in a video address from Lithuania, opposition politician Tsikhanouskaya urged security and law enforcement officers to switch sides, saying they would be forgiven if they did so now.

“I am ready to take responsibility and act as a national leader during this period,” Tsikhanouskaya said.

She called for the creation of a legal mechanism to ensure that a new fair presidential election could be held.

Her video was released as Interfax reported that employees from the state broadcaster BT had gone on strike, after several presenters and staff publicly resigned last week in solidarity with the protesters.

The broadcaster was showing re-runs on Monday morning before issuing a fresh news bulletin.

Tsikhanouskaya is a former English teacher who has become one of the leading opposition figures.

She fled abroad last week, saying it was for the safety of her children, but quickly began releasing videos calling for anti-government protests to continue.

The unrest has spread to those normally seen as loyal to the president, as workers from large state factories staged walkouts and some police, journalists from state media, and an ambassador also came out.

The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin had told Lukashenko Moscow was ready to assist Belarus in accordance with a collective military pact if necessary and that external pressure was being applied to the country.

European Union leaders will send a message of solidarity to Belarusian protesters during an emergency video conference on Wednesday.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Tigers find a way in tight Suns AFL win

Tom Lynch could be in strife with the AFL after Richmond dominated early then came from behind to beat Gold Coast at the Gabba by 21 points on Monday.

Australian rules football

Mihocek could play in Pies' next AFL game

Tests have cleared Brody Mihocek of serious damage after a dangerous collision left him concussed during Saturday's AFL loss to Melbourne.

rugby league

Storm's Finucane out for NRL season

Dale Finucane has been added to Melbourne's mounting injury list with the star forward not expected back until the NRL finals.

rugby league

Duo to contest charges at NRL judiciary

Melbourne's Jesse Bromwich and St George Illawarra's Tyrell Fuimaono are both taking their cases to the NRL judiciary on Tuesday.

soccer

City's Jamieson to miss A-League title bid

Melbourne City captain Scott Jamieson will not participate in this year's A-League finals series after electing not to return to the NSW hub.

news

politics

CCC will not pursue MP over Qld nurse leak

The Crime and Corruption Commission will not investigate Labor MP Brittany Lauga over claims she leaked the personal information of a virus-positive nurse.

sport

Australian rules football

Tigers find a way in tight Suns AFL win

Tom Lynch could be in strife with the AFL after Richmond dominated early then came from behind to beat Gold Coast at the Gabba by 21 points on Monday.

world

politics

Pelosi to call House back over postal bill

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session amid concerns the Trump White House aims to undermine the US Postal Service ahead of the election.