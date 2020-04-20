Belarusians flock to churches for Easter

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Belarus hasn't imposed lockdown measures, with many flocking to church for Easter despite the virus. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Belarusians flock to churches for Easter

By AAP

April 20, 2020

2020-04-20 22:51:58

Thousands of Belarusians have converged on churches across the country to celebrate Easter, ignoring calls from health authorities and church leaders to stay at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Priests had planned to conduct services in empty churches over the Easter weekend observed by Orthodox Christians in many eastern European countries.

“The traditions of our parents, our fathers, grandfathers should be preserved. I think we did not commit any sacrilege when we arrived today. I believe that God will protect us,” said Sergey who brought some food for the traditional blessing at Minsk Cathedral. He declined to give his surname.

Belarus is one of very few countries that did not impose lockdown measures or close borders to curb the epidemic. State media ridicule fears over the new coronavirus, while the country’s president calls fears around it “mass psychosis”.

President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday that the authorities’ strategy was correct.

“You know my position: we survive these viruses every year,” he said.

The health ministry said on Sunday that 47 people had so far died of the coronavirus. As of Friday, the country had reported 4779 cases.

Neighbouring Ukraine effectively banned the general public from church services by stipulating that only 10 people were allowed to be present at a service. The government has also repeatedly urged people to stay at home.

Ukraine reported 5449 cases of coronavirus as of April 19, including 141 deaths. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Western Bulldogs' VC Hunter to step down

Lachie Hunter is reportedly set to step down as Western Bulldogs vice-captain following his alleged drink-driving incident.

rugby league

Greenberg falls on sword as NRL CEO

NRL boss Todd Greenberg has resigned with immediate effect as the game's chief executive, becoming the first big-name departure of the Peter V'landys era.

rugby union

Rugby Australia and RUPA reach pay deal

Rugby Australia and the Rugby Union Players' Association have reached an interim wages deal believed to involve at least a 60 per cent cut in player pay.

rugby league

NRL pushes on with return after Greenberg

The NRL still face a massive week in its attempts to return to the field during the coronavirus after Todd Greenberg's immediate departure as chief executive.

soccer

Players eager to finish A-League season

With the FFA"s update on the status of the suspended A-League season looming, players remain eager to play out the campaign despite multiple challenges.

news

air transport

Virgin Aust into voluntary administration

The Australian newspaper is reporting that Virgin Australia has been placed into voluntary administration after a late-night meeting of shareholders.

sport

Australian rules football

Western Bulldogs' VC Hunter to step down

Lachie Hunter is reportedly set to step down as Western Bulldogs vice-captain following his alleged drink-driving incident.

world

virus diseases

Lack of virus tests may delay NYC reopen

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says widespread testing is needed before the city can start reopening again.