Belgian prince ill after ‘illegal’ party

Belgium’s prince Joachim has tested positive for the coronavirus after he attended a social gathering in the Spanish city of Cordoba that allegedly broke lockdown rules, the royal family and police say.

The Belgian royal household confirmed to EFE that the prince, the nephew of Belgian King Philippe, travelled aboard a commercial flight on 24 May with permission to enter Spain given his business interests in the country.

He attended a gathering of people and now must quarantine himself in Spain after testing positive for COVID-19.

Belgian media say the 28-year-old has been in a long-term relationship with Spanish citizen Victoria Ortiz Martinez-Sagrera.

The news emerged after Spanish police said they were investigating whether a party in the Andalusian city that was allegedly attended by the Belgian prince breached the lockdown rules.

The 27 people who attended the party, almost triple the maximum of 10 people allowed as part of Spain’s easing of the lockdown, have been told to self-quarantine.

The attendees could face fines between 600-10,000 euros ($A1000-$A16,660), according to the extraordinary laws in force in Spain to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.

Joachim, son of Prince Lorenz, is ninth in line to the Belgian throne.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 27,000 people in Spain.