Bendigo cuts payout, flags $300m raising

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has cut its interim payout to shareholders ahead of a $300 million capital raising.

The regional lender on Monday unveiled its $9.34-per share placement as it reported a 2.0 per cent dip in first-half cash profit to $215.4 million.

The bank’s cash result for the six months to December was weighed down by higher staff and redundancy costs and a decline in financial planning income following the sale of Bendigo Financial Planning.

As well as the capital raising, Bendigo Bank announced it would be cutting its interim dividend to 31 cents per share, full-franked, down from a full-franked 35 cents a year ago.

“We feel this reduction was required given the capital raising to ensure sustainability of the dividend, retain funds for growth and to enable us to continue to deliver our strategy,” chief executive Marnie Baker said in a release.