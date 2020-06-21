Betts attack ‘galvanises’ Blues to AFL win

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Racism suffered by Eddie Betts inspired Carlton to a rare victory over Geelong. Image by Dylan Burns/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Betts attack ‘galvanises’ Blues to AFL win

By Oliver Caffrey

June 21, 2020

2020-06-21 00:13:20

Another disgusting racial attack against Eddie Betts on social media helped “galvanise” Carlton to an inspiring upset win against Geelong.

The veteran small forward played a vital role in the Blues’ first victory at GMHBA Stadium since 1996 with two goals and a game-saving tackle in the dying seconds on Saturday night.

Betts, in his 16th AFL season, chased down Cats youngster Jack Henry as Geelong attempted to snatch a miracle comeback win after trailing by 42 points in the third quarter.

But Betts’ manic pressure allowed the Blues to hang on and record a memorable two-point victory.

Carlton coach David Teague said Betts was himself around the club despite copping the latest in a long and constant line of racially-motivated attacks directed at the 33-year-old.

“(Eddie’s) just an phenomenal individual when it comes to dealing with adversity,” Teague said after the Blues’ first win of 2020.

“In this situation, and what I’m super proud of it, he believes strongly and I love the way he’s calling it out.

“I love the way his teammates, particularly, and the club get behind him because we want to support all Aboriginal players.

“We believe strongly in that cause as a club and I love the way the club got behind the situation. I think it galvanised our players a little bit.”

Teague said he hoped beating last year’s preliminary finalists at their home ground would propel Carlton forward for the rest of the season.

“I really hope they start to believe, and belief is a powerful thing,” he said.

“I probably got a bit frustrated with our loss (against Melbourne) last week.

“Our group, particularly for the first three quarters, will get a lot out of this game.”

Carlton are due to play Essendon next week, but that game is in significant doubt of going ahead as planned on Saturday night after Bombers player Connor McKenna tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking on Saturday night, Teague was still in the dark about how the situation would affect that round-four fixture.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Betts attack 'galvanises' Blues to AFL win

After a week where he was again targeted by racist trolls, Eddie Betts inspired Carlton to their first AFL win in Geelong since 1996.

Australian rules football

Blues hang onto upset Cats in AFL thriller

Carlton are partying like its 1996 after defeating Geelong at Kardinia Park for the first time in 24 years, stunning the Cats by two points on Saturday night.

rugby league

Roosters inflict first NRL defeat on Eels

Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco has suffered a worrying concussion in their 24-10 over NRL leaders Parramatta at Bankwest Stadium.

Australian rules football

Bombers grounded after positive COVID test

Essendon's AFL match against Melbourne has been postponed after Conor McKenna tested positive for COVID-19.

rugby league

Storm wait on Vic Govt relaxing bubble

The NRL will analyse case numbers in Victoria as the league and the state government wait to decide on any easing of the bubble for Melbourne players.

news

politics

Victoria bucks trend, reimposes some curbs

Victoria is the first state to reimpose coronavirus restrictions after reporting double-digit infections for a fourth day in a row.

sport

Australian rules football

Blues hang onto upset Cats in AFL thriller

Carlton are partying like its 1996 after defeating Geelong at Kardinia Park for the first time in 24 years, stunning the Cats by two points on Saturday night.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Juneteenth rally caps weeks of US protests

Juneteenth observances in the US, marking the abolition of slavery, have capped nearly four weeks of protests over the death of a black man George Floyd.