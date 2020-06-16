Betts fed up by racist taunts: AFLPA chief

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Eddie Betts says he has been racially vilified throughout his 16 seasons in the AFL. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Betts fed up by racist taunts: AFLPA chief

By Oliver Caffrey

June 16, 2020

2020-06-16 12:48:35

Eddie Betts is tired of being racially abused and has told the AFL Players Association he has been vilified during every year of his storied career.

The football community has rallied behind Betts after the latest in a long and constant line of racially-motivated attacks directed at the veteran forward.

Essendon are investigating a social media post from the weekend that depicted the 33-year-old Carlton star as a monkey, with the tweet originating from a Bombers supporter’s account.

AFLPA boss Paul Marsh said Betts was growing tired of the persistent derogatory attacks, but the former Adelaide livewire remained determined to call out the appalling behaviour.

One of the AFL’s greatest small forwards, Betts has played 317 games over 16 seasons in a career which began in 2005.

“(We) have built a strong relationship over a period of time and unfortunately a lot of it has come off the back of these type of issues,” Marsh told SEN.

“He’s pretty sad about the whole thing; I think he’s just sick of it that it continues to happen. 

“He said to me yesterday that there hadn’t been a year in his career where he hasn’t had some form of racial vilification thrown at him.

“The majority of our indigenous players have been vilified in some way shape or form whether that be within football or outside of football.

“We’ve got to get better.

“They deserve to be able to go to work, play football and enjoy it like everyone else.

“This stuff is draining, personal and really hurtful.”

The offensive post came to light on the same weekend that AFL teams showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Players wore black T-shirts during their warm-ups, while coaches joined them by taking a knee before the bounce during round two games.

Marsh said it was vital all AFL players continued showing strength on racial matters, not just indigenous stars.

“The non-indigenous players really need to start carrying a greater weight in dealing with these issues,” he said.

“I think the indigenous players feel like they’ve carried this weight up until now; it’s now on all of this to do something about it.”

Carlton co-captain Sam Docherty said “being silent hasn’t worked” and players had to do more.

“As an industry and as a footy club we’ve got to stand behind our indigenous players and make a stand,” he told reporters on Monday.

Latest sport

soccer

A-League season to resume on July 16

The A-League season will resume on July 16 with Melbourne Victory and Western United to lock horns in a derby at AAMI Stadium.

cricket

Hockley new interim CA boss, Roberts out

Cricket Australia has removed Kevin Roberts as chief executive, naming Nick Hockley interim CEO.

Australian rules football

Betts fed up by racist taunts: AFLPA chief

AFL Players Association boss Paul Marsh says Eddie Betts is sick of being racially abused and has implored all players to do more in the fight against racism.

Australian rules football

Burgoyne call leads to AFL rule change

The AFL has tightened its rules around dangerous tackles to better protect players' heads after Hawthorn's Shaun Burgoyne escaped suspension for a sling tackle.

Australian rules football

Rowell on track for AFL Rising Star nod

Gold Coast teenager Matt Rowell is a raging favourite for the AFL Rising Star award after claiming the round two nomination.

news

politics

Labor leadership discuss branch-stack saga

Labor thought it had cleaned up branch stacking across the country until the Victorian scandal erupted, former leader Bill Shorten says.

sport

soccer

A-League season to resume on July 16

The A-League season will resume on July 16 with Melbourne Victory and Western United to lock horns in a derby at AAMI Stadium.

world

homicide

Family wants justice over Atlanta shooting

The shooting of a black man by white police officers in Atlanta, Georgia, has boosted calls for police reforms in the US.