Betts to keep fighting racist behaviour

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Carlton's Eddie Betts says he'll continue to call out racism. Image by Dylan Burns/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Betts to keep fighting racist behaviour

By Oliver Caffrey

June 23, 2020

2020-06-23 21:25:24

A hurting Eddie Betts has questioned his AFL future as a result of constant racial vilification but is determined to keep fighting for what he believes in.

The veteran Carlton forward this month called out the latest in a long and constant line of racially-motivated attacks directed at him.

Playing in his 16th AFL season, Betts says he has been racially abused at least once a year for the past decade and the persistent attacks hurt deeply.

The 33-year-old considered whether or not to address a Twitter post, which depicted him as a monkey, but felt it was his duty as an Aboriginal role model to call out despicable behaviour.

“I was really angry and I wanted to put something up that was aggressive, but that’s not my nature. I’m kind and I always like to give people a second chance and I always like to educate people,” Betts told Fox Footy on Tuesday night.

“I’ve got to set up barriers every day when I leave the house, thinking I’m going to get racially abused when I’m driving or when I go to a supermarket. 

“All I want to do is rock up to training, play and enjoy the game of footy.

“I’m sick and tired of it but I want the AFL to be a safe platform for young Aboriginal kids to come and enjoy and play footy without being racially abused. 

“If I have to take the full brunt of all that and try and educate people so that the platform is a safe place, I am happy to cop the brunt.

“It deeply hurts and you think to yourself ‘why do I keep playing footy if I keep copping this?’, but I want to make a change.

“The way to hurt these guys is keep playing great footy and keep smiling and that’s what I love doing.”

Betts did just that last Saturday night when he played an inspirational role in the Blues’ upset win against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

In Carlton’s first victory at Kardinia Park since 1996, Betts kicked two vital goals and produced a number of game-saving pressure attacks in the dying seconds, including running down Geelong’s Jack Henry with a lunging tackle.

Latest sport

tennis

Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Novak Djokovic has issued a statement to confirm that he has tested positive to coronavirus, with Australia's Nick Kyrgios quick to tweet his reaction.

Australian rules football

Worsfold to speak about Conor McKenna saga

Essendon coach John Worsfold will on Wednesday speak about the bizarre Conor McKenna saga, which had threatened to derail the Bombers' AFL season.

Australian rules football

Betts to keep fighting racist behaviour

Carlton's Eddie Betts hurts deeply when he is racially vilified, but is prepared to keep fighting to help other Aboriginal people feel safe as AFL players.

rugby league

Eels' forward Brown loses at NRL judiciary

Parramatta's Nathan Brown will serve a two-game suspension after failing to have a grade-two careless high tackle offence downgraded at the NRL judiciary.

Australian rules football

Conor McKenna tests negative to COVID-19

Essendon have confirmed defender Conor McKenna has tested negative for COVID-19, but two earlier results had been positive.

news

inquiry

Bushfires clean-up too slow, say councils

The recovery from Australia's unprecedented bushfires will be a marathon, not a sprint, with long delays in the clean-up, a royal commission has been told.

sport

tennis

Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Novak Djokovic has issued a statement to confirm that he has tested positive to coronavirus, with Australia's Nick Kyrgios quick to tweet his reaction.

world

virus diseases

WHO warns not to 'politicise' pandemic

The lack of global leadership and unity to fight the coronavirus is a bigger threat than the outbreak itself, the head of the World Health Organisation warns.