Beveridge queries AFL virus measures

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has raised concerns over extra conditions on AFL players. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Beveridge queries AFL virus measures

By Shayne Hope

March 20, 2020

2020-03-20 23:50:49

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge questioned the AFL’s decision to play under compromised conditions after his side’s opening-round loss to Collingwood.

The league delivered new protocols this week amid the coronavirus crisis, ordering players to avoid unnecessary contact.

They were advised to cease sharing water bottles, hugging and shaking hands.

Even the ‘high-five’ was outlawed despite far more contact occurring during the natural course of play.

The Magpies celebrated one of their goals during a 52-point at Marvel Stadium on Friday night with a ‘foot shake’ and social distancing measures put in place meant they did not link arms during their team song.

Beveridge indicated he was broadly supportive of football continuing at this time, but raised concerns over the logic used in placing those extra conditions on players.

“You can’t have your cake and eat it too,” Beveridge said.

“If we’re playing, we’re playing. We can’t then be saying don’t sing the song with your arms around each other.

“If you’re playing, the assumption is that everyone who is playing hasn’t got the virus. That’s the assumption.

“If you’re bumping each other, tackling each other, flying against each other and hitting each other, I reckon that’s a lot worse than singing a song with your arms around each other.

“All that peripheral stuff, if we can’t do that, then why are we playing the game?”

Beveridge acknowledged there were positive social effects of playing football during the coronavirus crisis.

“Maybe we can bring a bit of brightness into peoples’ lives when there’s so many things that they’ve got to consider,” he said.

Meanwhile, Beveridge revealed the Bulldogs had been in contact with rival clubs about scheduling scratch matches for players who aren’t involved in AFL matches.

With all major state leagues postponed, there is nowhere for players currently outside their clubs’ best 22 to find match practice.

The Bulldogs have been involved in talks to play a limited ‘reserves’ match against Carlton on Friday before their AFL round two meeting, which is scheduled for Saturday.

But talks are on hold as the two clubs wait for the all-clear from the AFL and medical authorities.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Beveridge queries AFL virus measures

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has raised concerns over some of the limits put on players by the AFL during the coronavirus crisis.

Australian rules football

Grundy stars as Collingwood tame Bulldogs

All-Australian ruckman Brodie Grundy dominated as Collingwood posted an impressive 52-point win over the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

rugby league

Broncos down Souths amid NRL injury woes

Brisbane have overcome an injury to playmaker Brodie Croft to down South Sydney 22-18 in their NRL clash at an empty Suncorp Stadium.

soccer

Maclaren's hat-trick in City A-League win

Jamie Maclaren has scored a hat-trick for second-placed Melbourne City in their 4-2 A-League away win over Central Coast in Gosford.

rugby league

Penrith rookie sparks NRL win over Dragons

Penrith have started the NRL season with successive wins after coming back from 10 points down in the second half to beat St George Illawarra 32-28.

news

health

Australian borders closed to non-residents

Australia has shut its borders to non-residents and non-citizens, and introduced stricter rules for indoor gatherings, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

Australian rules football

Grundy stars as Collingwood tame Bulldogs

All-Australian ruckman Brodie Grundy dominated as Collingwood posted an impressive 52-point win over the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

world

virus diseases

Italy virus deaths surge by 627 in one day

Italy's death toll from COVID-19 has risen by 627 in one day to reach 4032, in a massive 18.4 per cent increase - the highest daily death rate so far.