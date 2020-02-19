Discover Australian Associated Press

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to spend $US10 billion to help fight climate change. Image by AP PHOTO

Environment

Bezos commits $10b to fight climate change

By JOSEPH PISANI

February 19, 2020

2020-02-19 07:19:52

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to spend $US10 billion ($A15 billion) of his own fortune to help fight climate change.

Bezos, the world’s richest man, said in an Instagram post that he’ll start giving grants this summer to scientists, activists and non-profits working to protect Earth.

“I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change,” Bezos said on Monday.

Amazon, the company Bezos runs, has an enormous carbon footprint. 

Last year, Amazon officials said the company would work to have 100 per cent of its energy use come from solar panels and other renewable energy by 2030.

The online retailer relies on fossil fuels to power planes, trucks and vans in order to ship billions of items all around the world. 

Amazon workers in its Seattle headquarters have been vocal in criticising some of the company’s practices, pushing it to do more to combat climate change.

Bezos said in the post that he will call his new initiative the Bezos Earth Fund.

An Amazon spokesman confirmed that Bezos will be using his own money for the fund.

Despite being among the richest people in the world, Bezos only recently became active in donating money to causes as other billionaires like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have done. 

In 2018, Bezos started another fund, committing $US2 billion ($A3 billion) of his own money to open preschools in low-income neighbourhoods and give money to non-profits that help homeless families.

Bezos, who founded Amazon 25 years ago, has a stake in the company that is worth more than $US100 billion ($A149 billion).

