Miner BHP has taken a four per cent hit to its full-year profit after COVID-19 challenges. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

mining

BHP FY profit down 4% on virus struggle

By Steven Deare

August 18, 2020

2020-08-18 14:11:57

BHP’s full-year profit has slipped four per cent and it expects its major revenue earner, iron ore, will have less demand from China and greater competition from Brazil.

The miner posted full-year net profit of $US7.95 billion ($A11.02 billion) after the coronavirus pandemic challenged supply and demand.

Shareholders will receive a final dividend of 55 US cents per share, fully franked, lower than the 2019 final dividend of 78 US cents per share, fully franked.

In its commodities outlook, BHP said its main source of uncertainty was the risk of COVID-19 outbreaks in key markets.

Management expect Chinese demand for iron ore to fall in the remainder of 2020 as crude steel production plateaus.

It also expects iron supply from Brazil to improve as the industry there regroups from the collapse of the Brumadinho iron ore tailings dam.

New supply of iron ore from West Africa was also likely, the miner said.

BHP collected $US20.7 billion in revenue from iron ore over the 12 months to June 30, higher from $US17.2 billion in the previous period.

Its next biggest revenue earner was copper, which earned $US10.6 billion.

Chief executive Mike Henry said the company expected most major economies would contract heavily in 2020, except for China.

He said BHP was improving its options in copper and nickel, concentrating on high quality coking coals, and would divest oil and gas assets as they mature.

Moody’s Investors Service vice president Matthew Moore said the results were strong and had benefited from higher iron ore prices and production.

BHP said it is looking to divest its interests from companies and mines. These include petroleum at Bass Strait, BHP Mitsui Coal, New South Wales Energy Coal and the thermal coal mine at Cerrejon, Colombia.

Mr Moore said divesting from these assets would have limited financial impact as they made a lower contribution to the group.

He believed the company was well-positioned despite the challenges ahead.

Shares were trading higher by 0.1 per cent to $39.90 at 1405 AEST.

