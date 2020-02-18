Discover Australian Associated Press

BHP has boosted its interim dividend to 65 US cents from a full-franked 55 US cents a year ago. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

earnings

BHP payout up as H1 profit lifts 29%

By AAP

February 18, 2020

2020-02-18 08:41:01

BHP shareholders will receive a heftier, fully franked 65 US cents per share interim dividend after the global miner lifted its first half statutory profit 29 per cent to $US4.87 billion ($A7.25 billion). 

Revenue from continuing operations rose 7.0 per cent to $US22.3 billion in the six months to December 31 – up 3.0 per cent on a statutory basis – in what is chief executive Mike Henry’s first major profit report as boss of the firm. 

BHP’s net profit from continuing operations rose 20 per cent, while the miner will has boosted its dividend from a full-franked 55 US cents a year ago. 

