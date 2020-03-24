Discover Australian Associated Press

BHP CEO Mike Henry says the mining giant is giving $50m to help communities deal with the virus. Image by (AAP Image/James Ross)

Mining and Resources

BHP spending $50m to help virus-hit towns

By AAP

March 24, 2020

Mining giant BHP says it is establishing a $50 million fund to help regional communities in its areas of operation hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

BHP says it will work with leaders and groups to decide on spending priorities, but the money will go to critical health infrastructure, community services, mental health and jobseeker programs.

“BHP stands with the regional communities we operate in,” said BHP chief executive Mike Henry. 

“We are determined to play our part as we work through this challenge together.”

The programs will be focused on the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland, the Hunter Valley in NSW, Roxby Downs and the Upper Spencer Gulf in South Australia, and the Pilbara and Goldfields regions of WA.

FFA chief executive James Johnson says the national body faces "tough decisions" after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the A-League.

RLPA boss Clint Newton says players are willing to take a major pay cut to ensure the game's survival after the NRL was forced to shut down due to coronavirus.

The NRL has designed scenarios for its 2020 season to resume as late as September 1, clubs were told on Tuesday morning.

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says it is crucial the AFL and its players strike a balance in pay negotiations amid the game's financial crisis.

Swimming Australia's head coach Jacco Verhaeren says athletes must let their emotions settle before deciding their Olympic futures.

More than 800 people have tested positive to COVID-19 in NSW as authorities shut all non-essential services and urge people to follow the rules and advice.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a televised address to the nation has ordered people to stay at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.