BHP spending $50m to help virus-hit towns

Mining giant BHP says it is establishing a $50 million fund to help regional communities in its areas of operation hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

BHP says it will work with leaders and groups to decide on spending priorities, but the money will go to critical health infrastructure, community services, mental health and jobseeker programs.

“BHP stands with the regional communities we operate in,” said BHP chief executive Mike Henry.

“We are determined to play our part as we work through this challenge together.”

The programs will be focused on the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland, the Hunter Valley in NSW, Roxby Downs and the Upper Spencer Gulf in South Australia, and the Pilbara and Goldfields regions of WA.