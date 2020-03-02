Buttigieg drops out after big Biden win

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Joe Biden could benefit after Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the Democratic presidential race. Image by AP PHOTO

politics

Buttigieg drops out after big Biden win

By Joseph Ax and Trevor Hunnicutt

March 2, 2020

2020-03-02 11:32:57

Pete Buttigieg is preparing to drop out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, an aide says, the day after fellow moderate Joe Biden won a big victory in South Carolina.

The move shook up the Democratic contest to pick a candidate to take on Republican President Donald Trump in November’s election and came two days before the 14-state Super Tuesday nominating contests that will offer the biggest electoral prize so far.

Buttigieg, a 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who gained early momentum after he narrowly won the Iowa caucuses last month and finished a close second in New Hampshire, had sought to unite Democrats, independents and moderate Republican voters.

He finished fourth in South Carolina.

His departure would leave six Democrats in the party’s presidential race, which once had more than 20 candidates. Billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer abandoned his bid after finishing third in South Carolina on Saturday.

Earlier on Sunday, Democratic candidates honoured the anniversary of a landmark civil rights march in Alabama in 1965.

Some worshippers at the African-American church in Selma, Alabama, where the event was held, turned their backs on moderate presidential contender Michael Bloomberg, who will first appear on ballots on Tuesday after skipping the first four contests.

Bloomberg, a former New York mayor, received a chilly reception at the historic Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma after the pastor, the Reverend Leodis Strong, told the gathering the billionaire businessman initially had turned down the invitation to speak.

“I was hurt, I was disappointed,” Strong said as Bloomberg looked on stonily. “I think it’s important that he came, and it shows a willingness on his part to change.”

About 10 people in the small church with a couple hundred in attendance stood up and turned their backs on Bloomberg as he spoke about racial inequality.

Biden and Bloomberg are trying to present themselves as the party’s best choice to take on Trump, saying Senator Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, is too far to the left to win the general election.

Black voters are a key Democratic constituency, and Bloomberg has been criticised for supporting the use of a policing practice called stop and frisk in New York City that encouraged police to stop and search pedestrians and disproportionately affected blacks and Latinos.

“It’s just an insult for him to come here. It’s the disrespect for the legacy of this place,” Lisa Brown, who traveled to Selma from Los Angeles, told Reuters after turning her back to Bloomberg.

Biden, who was vice president to the first black US president, Barack Obama, was clearly the favourite at the Selma church and got a glowing introduction from US Representative Terri Sewell, a black Alabama lawmaker.

“He has earned the right to be in this pulpit and to address you now,” Sewell told the crowd.

The candidates were in Selma to mark the 55th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” when civil rights marchers were beaten by state troopers and local police while crossing a bridge.

“I think the Democratic Party is looking for a Democrat – not a socialist, not a former Republican, a Democrat – to be their nominee,” Biden told “Fox News Sunday.”

Biden’s reference to a former Republican appears to have been aimed at Bloomberg, who switched parties multiple times in his career.

The Sanders campaign said overnight it raised $US46.5 million from more than 2.2 million donations in February, a huge sum dwarfing what any other Democratic candidate raised last year in any three-month period.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Hardwick injury blow for Hawks

A chest muscle injury looks set to sideline Hawthorn defender Blake Hardwick for an extended period.

cricket

Smith chilled as captaincy milestone looms

Steve Smith will be free to captain Australia again at the end of March but a return to national leadership remains a long way off his radar.

soccer

Roar confident in A-League finals scrap

Brisbane have a tenuous hold on sixth spot after losing 1-0 to Melbourne City but coach Robbie Fowler has backed the Roar to evade the A-League chasing pack.

rugby league

Sharks dealing with backline injury crisis

Cronulla Sharks coach John Morris is holding onto former Test star Josh Morris as he battles an injury crisis in the backline ahead of round one.

Australian rules football

Blues down Crows, spoil star's AFLW return

Adelaide have welcomed back superstar Erin Phillips from a long injury spell, but Carlton scored an eight-point win in their AFLW grand final rematch.

news

environmental issue

Government spending to consider recycling

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced changes to Commonwealth procurement rules to factor in recycled products.

sport

Australian rules football

Hardwick injury blow for Hawks

A chest muscle injury looks set to sideline Hawthorn defender Blake Hardwick for an extended period.

world

politics

Buttigieg to suspend presidential campaign

Former mayor Pete Buttigieg will suspend his campaign for US president, a campaign aide for the Democratic contender says.