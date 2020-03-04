Discover Australian Associated Press

Joe Biden has won Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama in Super Tuesday voting. Image by AP PHOTO

election

Joe Biden wins Alabama Democratic primary

By AAP

March 4, 2020

2020-03-04 12:15:08

Joe Biden has won Alabama’s Democratic presidential primary after also winning in North Carolina and Virginia.

Black voters hold sway in Alabama’s Democratic electorate, and Biden and Mike Bloomberg split the endorsements of the state’s largest black political coalitions.

The Alabama New South Coalition backed Biden, and the Alabama Democratic Conference supported former New York mayor and billionaire Bloomberg.

Biden also won Virginia and North Carolina on Super Tuesday, while Bernie Sanders won the primary in his home state, Vermont.

Voting is still underway elsewhere in the country, including California, the night’s biggest prize.

Meanwhile Bloomberg and Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii won their first delegates thanks to American Samoa.

The island has six Democratic delegates and their caucus awarded five to Bloomberg and one to Gabbard, who hails from Hawaii.

