Mike Bloomberg has endorsed Joe Biden after announcing the end of his run to be US president. Image by AP PHOTO

election

Biden surge reshapes Democratic race

By Jason Lange and Jonnelle Marte

March 5, 2020

2020-03-05 08:52:39

The search for a Democrat to challenge US President Donald Trump in November has narrowed to a choice between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden after the latter’s Super Tuesday comeback.

In an unexpectedly strong showing, former Vice President Biden was on Wednesday set to win 10 of 14 states up for grabs, including the major prize of Texas.

He stormed ahead in the overall tally of delegates who will choose a presidential nominee at the Democratic convention in July.

His strong performance ended leftist Senator Sanders’ status as the Democratic front-runner and forced former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg out of the race altogether.

Bloomberg on Wednesday gave up and endorsed Biden after spending hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money on ads across the United States.

But he failed to deliver convincing results on Tuesday, the biggest day of voting in the Democratic nomination campaign with contests in 14 states across the country.

“I’m sorry we didn’t win,” the 78-year-old told a crowd of supporters in New York.

“A viable path to the nomination just no longer existed.”

He said he was endorsing Biden because he had the best shot at beating Trump.

The media billionaire did not say whether he would spend part of his fortune to help Biden but Bloomberg’s absence will help the former vice president. Both men appeal to the centrist wing of the Democratic Party.

In a tweet addressed to Bloomberg, Biden wrote, “I can’t thank you enough for your support – and for your tireless work on everything from gun safety reform to climate change. This race is bigger than candidates and bigger than politics. It’s about defeating Donald Trump, and with your help, we’re gonna do it.”

Sanders, a democratic socialist who is popular with young voters, lashed out at what he said was “the kind of venom we’re seeing from some in the corporate media” and attempted to draw a stark contrast between himself and Biden.

“What this campaign, I think, is increasingly about is: Which side are you on?” Sanders told a news conference in Vermont.

He attacked Biden’s record voting in favor of trade deals that he says had devastated parts of the Midwest, Biden’s votes in favor of the Iraq war and a bankruptcy bill, and his past record on social security.

In another move that could reshape the race, Elizabeth Warren, 70, is “talking to her team to assess the path forward”, a campaign aide said.

The liberal senator, who was seeking to become the nation’s first female president, had disappointing results across the board on Tuesday, including coming in third in her home state of Massachusetts.

A resurgent Biden, 77, rolled to electoral victories across the South, Midwest and New England, setting up a one-on-one battle against Sanders, who won three states and led in California.

Biden, whose campaign had been on life support just weeks ago, registered surprise victories in Texas and Massachusetts.

US stocks jumped on Wednesday as investors cheered Biden’s good night.

Tallies after Tuesday showed Biden leading Sanders in delegates overall by 433 to 388. A candidate needs 1,991 delegates to win the Democratic nomination on the first ballot at the July convention.

cricket

Ngidi tears through Aussies in second ODI

Australia have lost their one-day international series to South Africa after Lungi Ngidi ripped through the tourists in Bloemfontein.

cricket

Little rest for Aussies after South Africa

It has been almost two months since Australia's leading men's cricketers, currently on tour in South Africa, played an international fixture at home.

cricket

Molineux possible Perry replacement in Cup

Sophie Molineux could play her first game of the T20 World Cup in Australia's semi-final with South Africa as the team grapple with Ellyse Perry's absence.

cricket

ICC deny call for T20 WC semis reserve day

The ICC won't install reserve days for the men's and women's Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals, despite the men's 50-over tournament featuring them last year.

rugby league

Curtis Scott free to play for Raiders

Curtis Scott will not be subject to the NRL's no-fault stand down policy following his Australia Day incident, so the Canberra centre is free to play round one.

politics

Virus stimulus package to be unveiled soon

The federal government is working on a stimulus package to try to stem the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the economy, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says.

world

virus diseases

Virus outbreak reshapes work and play

Italy has closed all schools and universities and Iran has again cancelled Friday prayers in the scramble to control coronavirus.