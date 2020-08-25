Discover Australian Associated Press

"We cannot get the country moving until we control the virus," the Democrats' Joe Biden says. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Biden willing to shut down US over COVID

By Bill Barrow

August 25, 2020

2020-08-25 11:01:55

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he would follow public health advisers’ advice if they called for a national shutdown should he take office and the coronavirus had not abated.

“I would be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives. We cannot get the country moving until we control the virus,” Biden said in an interview broadcast on ABC News.

Asked specifically whether he would push a national shutdown if scientists said it was necessary, Biden replied: “I would shut it down.”

The former vice-president has previously called for the nation’s governors to impose mask mandates in their states, effectively a national mask mandate.

But when he made that call, Biden avoided saying he would attempt to use a nationally applicable executive order himself.

Biden’s remarks came as part of his first joint interview with vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

The pair accepted their party’s nominations during a virtual convention last week.

On Monday, Republicans begin their convention to nominate President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for a second term.

