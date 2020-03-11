Biden wins Michigan, deals blow to Sanders

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's big wins put him on a path to face Trump in November. Image by AP PHOTO

election

Biden wins Michigan, deals blow to Sanders

By Will Weissert and Laurie Kellman

March 11, 2020

2020-03-11 16:35:31

Joe Biden has decisively won Michigan’s Democratic presidential primary, seizing a key battleground state that helped propel Bernie Sanders’ insurgent candidacy four years ago.

The former vice-president’s victory there, as well as in Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho, dealt a serious blow to the Vermont senator and substantially widened Biden’s path to the nomination.

Biden again showed strength with working-class voters and African Americans, who are vital to winning the Democratic nomination. Sanders’ narrow hopes for good news rested on North Dakota and Washington state.

Washington’s primary was too early to call and because all votes there are cast by mail or by dropping them off in a ballot box, many ballots were marked for candidates who have since dropped out of the race.

The six-state contest marked the first time voters weighed in on the primary since it effectively narrowed to a two-person race between Sanders, 78, and Biden, 77.

The first four states on Tuesday went to Biden, a dramatic reversal for a campaign that appeared on the brink of collapse just two weeks ago. Now it is Sanders, whose candidacy was ascendant so recently, who must contemplate a path forward.

Addressing supporters in Philadelphia, Biden noted many had “declared that this candidacy was dead” only days ago, but “now we’re very much alive”.

He also asked Sanders supporters to back him going forward: “We need you, we want you, and there’s a place in our campaign for each of you. I want to thank Bernie Sanders and his supporters for their tireless energy and their passion.

“We share a common goal, and together we’ll beat Donald Trump.”

It marked a high point for the former vice-president’s staff. They sipped beer and broke into an impromptu dance party after his speech, which was held close to his Philadelphia headquarters.

Even as the contours of the race came into shape, however, new uncertainty was sparked by fears of the spreading coronavirus. Both candidates abruptly cancelled rallies in Ohio that were scheduled for Tuesday night.

That set the stage for Biden’s remarks in Philadelphia, while Sanders flew home to Vermont and did not plan to address the public.

Sanders’ campaign also said all future events would be decided on a case-by-case basis given public health concerns, while Biden called off a scheduled upcoming Florida stop.

Still, the former vice-president said Tuesday night that he’d be announcing plans to combat the coronavirus later this week.

The Democratic National Committee also said that Sunday’s debate between Sanders and Biden would be conducted without an audience.

According to an Associated Press analysis, Biden had picked up at least 153 new delegates: 53 in Michigan, 40 in Missouri, 29 in Mississippi, five in North Dakota, 17 in Washington and nine in Idaho on Tuesday.

Sanders got 89: 35 in Michigan, 23 in Missouri, two in Mississippi, seven in Idaho, five in North Dakota and 17 in Washington.

Although six states voted, Michigan – with its 125 delegates – got most of the attention. Trump won the state by only 10,704 votes during the general election, his closest margin of victory among Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Those states gave Trump the narrow edge in the 2016 electoral college after Clinton won the popular vote.

Sanders has vowed not to drop out regardless of Tuesday’s results and frequently railed against the “Democratic establishment” that he says has aligned against him.

As well as the powerful groups now siding with Biden, the former vice-president has picked up the endorsements of many of his former presidential rivals, including senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Latest sport

rugby league

Morris to play tough for Sharks until exit

Josh Morris admits he is relieved after being told he will be released to the Sydney Roosters after playing the first two games of the NRL season for Cronulla.

rugby league

Broncos star Bird suffers ACL injury

Jack Bird's shocking run of injury has continued with the Brisbane star suffering an ACL knee injury just days before their NRL season opener.

rugby league

Robinson backs NRL stance on education

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson believes the NRL is doing a great job educating players about their off-field responsibilities despite the latest scandal.

sport

Olympics could be delayed: Tokyo organiser

A Tokyo Olympics organising committee member says the Games would be postponed, not cancelled, if they can't proceed as scheduled because of the coronavirus.

Australian rules football

Lin Jong taking steps towards AFL return

Injured midfielder Lin Jong hopes to return to action during the first half of the AFL season but faces a fight for a spot in the Western Bulldogs' engine room.

news

health

Qld nightclubbers at risk of coronavirus

Brisbane nightclub patrons are being warned about the risk of coronavirus after one was confirmed with the illness.

sport

rugby league

Morris to play tough for Sharks until exit

Josh Morris admits he is relieved after being told he will be released to the Sydney Roosters after playing the first two games of the NRL season for Cronulla.

world

crime, law and justice

Australian MH17 cops 'hacked' by Russians

An Australian police report was probably hacked by Russian spies for use in a disinformation campaign about the MH17 disaster in Ukraine, a court heard.