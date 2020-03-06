Discover Australian Associated Press

A run on toilet paper has seen website visits to a NSW bidet supplier increase by 500 per cent. Image by Alan Porritt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Bidets a hit as buyers stockpile loo paper

By Sophie Moore

March 6, 2020

2020-03-06 17:31:48

A NSW bidet retailer has been inundated with calls from people seeking a toilet paper alternative after supermarket shelves were stripped bare in a coronavirus-induced panic.

Retailers Coles and Woolworths have introduced temporary restrictions on the amount of toilet paper people can buy, with a four-pack limit on store and online purchases.

The run on toilet rolls has caused a 500 per cent increase in traffic on Australian Bidet’s website, according to managing director Randall Cadby.

The main item of interest is the company’s electronic toilet seats, which are DIY and attach to a regular toilet bowl.

“It’s really only been since Monday, people are obviously looking for something as an alternative to toilet paper,” Mr Cadby told AAP.

It has led to a slight increase in bidet sales for the business, which has been fielding a larger number of calls and emails than usual, he said.

A bidet is a personal washer which cleans using a stream of water, with some models offering a heated seat, drying and deodorising.

But Mr Cadby warned some people might still need “two or three sheets” to get the job done.

“Excuse my being vulgar but some men have a hairier backside than others. It can take a long time to dry.”

Widespread panic over the coronavirus has prompted people to bulk-buy staples at Mr Cadby’s local supermarket including toilet paper, he said.

“I think it’s crazy. All our toilet paper is made in Australia so why should we worry about running out?” 

“I’m not complaining though,” he added.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Wednesday said there were no issues with toilet paper supply in NSW and urged the public to refrain from bulk-buying.

“People should just go about their daily business in terms of the products they purchase and I don’t see a need to do that (bulk buy) at this stage,” she said.

