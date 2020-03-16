Discover Australian Associated Press

Qld Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says plane arrivals will be fined if they don't self-isolate. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

health

Qld may isolate elderly if virus ramps up

By Tracey Ferrier

March 16, 2020

2020-03-16 11:13:08

Queensland could order elderly residents to stay at home if widespread community transmission of coronavirus begins to occur, the health minister has warned.

Steven Miles says Queensland could follow the lead of the United Kingdom, which is about to ask people aged 70 and over to stay at home for up to four months to protect themselves.

Mr Miles says the current focus is on keeping transmission rates low, so public hospitals can provide good care to the 20 per cent of cases expected to result in serious illness.

“We can’t have much control over how many people can get the virus, but we can control how many people have it at any one time,” he told ABC radio on Monday.

Asked if Queensland might follow the UK’s lead on isolating the elderly, he said: “It’s certainly something we might consider down the track if and when we have community transmission.”

Queensland has recorded 61 cases of the virus, including 15 announced yesterday – the largest one-day increase since the outbreak began.

Eight of those people have fully recovered and Mr Miles said the vast majority had resulted in very mild illness.

But he offered his sympathies to the family of an elderly woman who died in Sydney on Friday night, after travelling there from Queensland. That’s Queensland’s first virus-related death.

Mr Miles says the state government has already given itself extra emergency powers by declaring a public health incident of state significance.

Asked if Queensland might do as Victoria has done, and declare a state of emergency, he said the situation was fluid and under constant review.

Two of the latest Queensland cases involve Eddie Mabo’s granddaughter and a prisoner advocate, who became infected after sharing a flight with Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton.

Sisters Inside advocate Deb Kilroy and indigenous activist Boneta-Marie Mabo were on a flight from Sydney to Los Angeles with the minister before he found out he was infected.

Ms Kilroy says she can’t be sure Mr Dutton made them ill, but he was sitting just two seats in front and he’s the only confirmed case she’s aware of having contact with. The women are now in isolation at a private home.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has warned of hefty financial penalties for anyone who flouts new rules that demand all people coming to Australia self-isolate for 14 days.

Penalties under the state’s Public Health Emergency Act allow for fines of $13,000 if people don’t do the right thing.

The premier’s office on Monday said she was not (not) being tested for coronavirus.

Schools remain open despite a federal government ban on gatherings of 500 people or more.

But the Queensland Teachers Union says absences have spiked since the outbreak began and parents make up their own minds about protecting their children.

“In the early days, some schools on the south side of Brisbane had 500-to-600 students staying home per day. That’s a matter for parents to decide,” union president Kevin Bates said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the University of Queensland has cancelled all tutorials and lectures – in person and online – for the next week.

The university says it needs time to reset and prepare after three students tested positive for coronavirus.

About 600 other students and seven staff have been forced into self-isolation as a result of the virus.

Vice-Chancellor Peter Hoj says the university sector faces enormous losses if the virus crisis rolls on for too long.

“For universities like us, it will run into the hundreds of millions of dollars if this coronavirus situation extends through the majority of this year. And that will be the same for all universities such as us.”

