Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks via video conference at a US congressional hearing. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Technology

Big tech chiefs absorb US lawmakers’ jabs

By Nandita Bose and Diane Bartz

July 31, 2020

Google and Facebook haven taken the sharpest jabs for alleged abuse of their market power at a US congressional hearing with four of America’s most prominent tech CEOs in the hot seat.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Alphabet-owned Google’s Sundar Pichai and Apple’s Tim Cook parried accusations from lawmakers via video conference before the House Judiciary Committee’s anti-trust panel on Wednesday.

The companies have a combined market value of about $US5 trillion ($A7 trillion).

Bezos appeared the least fazed by his grilling while Zuckerberg took the most damage, stumbling a few times when confronted with internal emails.

US Representative David Cicilline, a Democrat and chair of the anti-trust subcommittee, began by accusing Google of theft.

“Why does Google steal content from honest businesses?” he asked.

Cicilline alleged Google stole reviews from the company Yelp Inc and said Google threatened to delist the company from search results if it objected.

Pichai responded mildly that he would want to know the specifics of the accusation.

“We conduct ourselves to the highest standards,” he added, disagreeing that Google steals content from other businesses to keep users on its own services.

Facebook’s Zuckerberg took a series of questions about the company’s purchase of Instagram in 2012, and whether it was acquired because it was a threat.

He said the deal had been reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission and that Instagram at the time was a tiny photo-sharing app rather than a social-media phenomenon.

“People didn’t think of them competing with us in that space,” he said.

Representative Pramila Jayapal pressed Amazon’s Bezos on whether the company used data from third-party sellers in making sales decisions.

Bezos answered cautiously that the company had a policy against such actions.

“If we found that somebody violated it, we would take action against them,” he said.

On the Republican side, Representative Jim Jordan accused the companies of taking a long list of actions that he said showed they try to hamper conservatives from reaching their supporters.

“Big Tech is out to get conservatives,” he said. The companies have denied allegations of political censorship.

Jordan’s allegations come after President Donald Trump, who has clashed with several of the biggest tech companies, on Wednesday threatened to take action against them with Executive Orders.

CEO Cook rejected the notion there is nothing to stop Apple from raising the commissions it charges in the App Store.

“I disagree strongly with that,” he said.

“We have fierce competition at the developer side and the customer side, which is essentially so competitive I would describe it as a street fight for market share in the smartphone business.”

In his opening remarks, Zuckerberg told lawmakers that China is building its “own version of the internet focused on very different ideas, and they are exporting their vision to other countries.”

A detailed report with anti-trust allegations against the four tech platforms and recommendations on how to tame their market power could be released later this year by the committee.

Australian rules football

Sidebottom to return for Magpies in AFL

Steele Sidebottom will return from AFL suspension against Fremantle but is no guarantee to captain Collingwood in Scott Pendlebury's absence.

tennis

World No.1 Barty withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Ashleigh Barty has pulled out of the US Open citing coronavirus concerns.

rugby league

Raiders duo cleared for Queensland travel

Canberra pair Josh Papalii and Joseph Tapine have been handed an exemption based on medical grounds to play NRL in Queensland without receiving the flu vaccine.

rugby league

Kiwi conversation likely for SBW on return

New Zealand face a challenge scheduling end-of-year Tests due to coronavirus restrictions but would be willing to welcome Sonny Bill Williams back to the fold.

NBA

Aussie stars face adversity in NBA bubble

Joe Ingles misses his family, Ben Simmons overcame a back injury, Aron Baynes was floored by COVID-19 and Patty Mills is suffering body aches.

safety of citizens

Restrictions tighten in regional Victoria

Restrictions in parts of regional Victoria have tightened as the coronavirus death toll rises, with face coverings soon to be mandatory across the state.

politics

Trump floats election delay, party says no

US President Donald Trump's suggestion that the November 3 election should be delayed due to voter fraud was immediately rejected by lawmakers.