Biggest quarterly drop in rents since 2018

Rents across Australia fell by 0.5 per cent in the June quarter in the biggest drop since the September 2018 quarter, as coronavirus-related lockdowns resulted in reduced demand.

Landlords have lost tenants and fielded requests for reduced rents as many tenants lost work amid COVID-19 restrictions.

The impact was felt acutely in capital cities, where rent charges dropped 0.7 per cent compared to a 0.2 per cent rise in regional areas, according to data from property consultancy CoreLogic.

CoreLogic head of research Eliza Owen said Australia’s closed international borders starved landlords of migrants, who have historically been renters.

Job losses in industries such as hospitality, tourism and the arts had also made a difference as these workers were more likely to rent, she said.