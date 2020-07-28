Biggest quarterly drop in rents since 2018

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Rents across Australia fell by 0.5 per cent in the June quarter. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

construction and property

Biggest quarterly drop in rents since 2018

By Steven Deare

July 28, 2020

2020-07-28 12:50:06

Rents across Australia fell by 0.5 per cent in the June quarter in the biggest drop since the September 2018 quarter, as coronavirus-related lockdowns resulted in reduced demand.

Landlords have lost tenants and fielded requests for reduced rents as many tenants lost work amid COVID-19 restrictions.

The impact was felt acutely in capital cities, where rent charges dropped 0.7 per cent compared to a 0.2 per cent rise in regional areas, according to data from property consultancy CoreLogic.

CoreLogic head of research Eliza Owen said Australia’s closed international borders starved landlords of migrants, who have historically been renters.

Job losses in industries such as hospitality, tourism and the arts had also made a difference as these workers were more likely to rent, she said.

Latest sport

golf

Australian Open golf postponed

The Australian Open golf championship won't be played this year as the COVID-19 pandemic forces organisers to look at dates early next year.

Australian rules football

AFL prepares to caution Hawks' Clarkson

The AFL is reportedly preparing to caution Alastair Clarkson over the Hawthorn coach's scathing post-match criticism at umpiring in Saturday's loss to Sydney.

Australian rules football

Lions' McStay facing two-game AFL ban

Brisbane swingman Daniel McStay is facing a two-week AFL ban for making forceful front-on contact against Melbourne's Neville Jetta in last Sunday's clash.

Australian rules football

Papley backed to brush off Clarkson barb

Sydney forward Tom Papley is in career-best form and will brush off Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson's 'milking' barb, according to teammate Nick Blakey.

rugby league

Why the NRL wants Phil Gould at Moore Park

If the NRL has its way, dual premiership-winning coach Phil Gould will soon be in charge of 'special projects' at Rugby League Central in Sydney's Moore Park.

news

health

Vic hospitals open to aged care residents

Victoria has recorded 384 new cases of COVID-19 and six more people have died, taking the national death toll to 167.

sport

golf

Australian Open golf postponed

The Australian Open golf championship won't be played this year as the COVID-19 pandemic forces organisers to look at dates early next year.

world

politics

Pompeo, Esper host Aust delegation in DC

The AUSMIN talks in Washington DC between Australian and American defence and diplomatic leaders are expected to focus on China.