Bill Gates ‘optimistic’ about vaccine

Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates is optimistic there will be a vaccine against the novel coronavirus by the end of next year.

He made the comments during the virtual One World: Together at Home concert on Saturday night.

“There are a lot of vaccine candidates now that we are backing, and I’m optimistic by late next year one of those will come out, and we need to make sure that it gets out to everyone in the world,” Gates said.

“The eventual end comes when we get a vaccine that protects all of us, not just in the US – in the entire world.”

Lady Gaga, Elton John and the Rolling Stones were among the stars who appeared at the event held by the Global Citizen organization.

Scientists, politicians and public figures were also featured.

Global Citizen said it had already received millions in donations before the concert, and shortly before midnight it announced on Twitter that it had raised a total of $US128 million ($A201 million).

It said $US55.1 million would go to the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 solidarity fund, and $US72.8 million would be used to support local and regional responders.