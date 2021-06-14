Biloela family sent to community detention

A Tamil asylum-seeker family from Biloela that has been detained on Christmas Island for the past two years will be reunited on the Australian mainland.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has decided to allow the Sri Lankan family to reside in the Perth community, while a court process continues.

“In making this determination I am balancing the government’s ongoing commitment to strong border protection policies with appropriate compassion involving children in held detention,” he said on Tuesday.

“The family will now reside in suburban Perth through a community detention placement, close to schools and support services, while the youngest child receives medical treatment.”

Mr Hawke said his decision to release the family from detention did not create a visa pathway.

“As required by court orders, I will consider at a future date whether to lift the statutory bar presently preventing members of the family from reapplying for temporary protection, for which they have previously been rejected,” he said.

Labor deputy leader Richard Marles described the family’s release as common sense.

“The last place this family should be is on Christmas Island at the enormous expense to the Australian public,” he said.

“You have ministerial discretion so there can be the rule of common sense applying and that’s what matters here.”

Mr Marles said showing compassion and exercising discretion would not erode the country’s border laws or restart the people-smuggling trade.

“None of that is being altered. That regime is still absolutely there,” he said.

“That is the message people smugglers will be hearing and that is the facts on the ground they will be seeing so I don’t think this is going to provide any incentive at all.”

Family friend Angela Fredericks, from Biloela in Queensland, said their release had been more than three years in the making.

She hopes community detention is a only a temporary step.

“Community detention is no guarantee of safety and peace for this family,” Ms Fredericks said.

“Australia knows this family’s home is in Biloela.”

The family has been in detention since 2018 while their fight against deportation has crawled through the courts.

Their plight re-entered the spotlight last week after four-year-old Tharnicaa was flown to the mainland for medical treatment.

Tharnicaa’s mother Priya is with her at Perth Children’s Hospital but her father Nades and older sister Kopika are still on Christmas Island.

It is unclear whether they will be flown out on a commercial flight or government chartered plane.

The head of the Western Australian health department wrote to the Department of Home Affairs last week advising the Murugappan family be reunited in Perth.

It was not a plea for compassion but based on the clinical advice of Tharnicaa’s treating doctors that she must be with family.

Her treatment for pneumonia and sepsis, a life-threatening blood infection, could take up to eight weeks.

While the government is softening from its hardline stance, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has already indicated the family will not be offered permanent visas.