Bindi marries then shuts Australia Zoo

Newlywed Bindi Irwin not only got in before the clampdown on wedding guest numbers during the coronavirus pandemic but also before Australia Zoo closed indefinitely.

Irwin posted on Instagram that she wed her long-time partner Chandler Powell on Wednesday.

The wedding was held less than 24 hours before weddings were limited to just five guests under stringent government regulations to stymie the spread of COVID-19.

“We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend,” Irwin posted on Instagram.

“There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now.

“We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding.”

Following the ceremony, Australia Zoo followed the lead of Sydney’s Taronga Zoo, Dubbo Zoo and Melbourne Zoo and closed its doors amid the coronavirus crisis.

That’s despite the prime minister’s office telling AAP that zoos can remain open.

“Australia Zoo has made the difficult decision to temporarily close to help combat COVID-19,” an Australia Zoo spokesman told AAP.

“At Australia Zoo, our commitment to the health and well-being of our guests, team members, animals and the larger community is of the utmost priority.”

Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary, which was open on Wednesday, has also closed.