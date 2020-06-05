Discover Australian Associated Press

Coronavirus-related biosecurity restrictions will be lifted in WA's north, with travel to return. Image by Petrina Berry/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA tourist hotspots to reopen to visitors

By AAP

June 5, 2020

2020-06-05 17:37:09

Tourist hotspots in Western Australia’s north are ready to welcome back visitors after authorities agreed to lift coronavirus-related biosecurity restrictions.

Commonwealth restrictions on the Kimberley, Shire of Ngaanyatjarraku and parts of the East Pilbara will be removed on Friday.

But while popular destinations such as Broome and Kununurra will reopen, 274 remote indigenous communities will remain off-limits.

There are no active cases in WA’s regional areas and no positive tests reported in remote communities.

However, there are still 26 active cases in WA, including 20 crew members from the Al Kuwait livestock ship, with one patient in hospital.

“All Western Australians are urged to be aware of the high vulnerability of remote communities and to follow the restrictions to help keep them safe,” WA Aboriginal Affairs Minister Ben Wyatt said.

Broome Chamber of Commerce president Peter Taylor said the reopening of the Kimberley region was fantastic news after months of uncertainty.

“We’re absolutely certain we’ll be able to salvage the season,” he told 6PR radio.

“We know there’s all those convoys of caravaners that have started heading north and we’re ready to welcome them as soon as they arrive.”

Opposition tourism spokeswoman Alyssa Hayden called on the government to encourage affordable flights to the region.

No new coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday as the number of tests completed across the state passed the 100,000 mark.

A raft of COVID-19 restrictions are being eased on Saturday, including raising the limit on gatherings to 100 people, with 300 allowed in venues with multiple divided spaces.

Many businesses will resume trading, including beauty parlours, cinemas and gyms, while Perth Zoo will again be open to the public after closing for the first time in its 122-year history.

Police have resumed conducting random breath tests, including the use of drug buses, to coincide with the mass reopening of pubs.

The high-volume static testing was suspended in March over the health risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier Mark McGowan said his government would announce its own housing stimulus package in coming days to complement the federal government’s $688 million HomeBuilder scheme.

