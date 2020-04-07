Discover Australian Associated Press

A Victorian bishop hopes the decision on George Pell will mark the end of a distressing process. Image by Erik Anderson/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Bishop says Pell ruling ends ‘uncertainty’

By Megan Neil

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 10:43:55

A Victorian bishop says he hopes the High Court decision to overturn Cardinal George Pell’s child sexual abuse convictions will mark the end of a distressing process.

Bishop of Ballarat Paul Bird said the case had divided opinions in legal circles and the general community, and particularly in his diocese because of Cardinal Pell’s early connections there.

“Now that the highest court in the land has given a judgement, I hope this will bring some sense of resolution to all those affected by the proceedings,” Bishop Bird said on Tuesday.

