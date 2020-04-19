Discover Australian Associated Press

The wife of former PM Bob Hawke has reportedly been diagnosed with breast cancer. Image by Peter Rae/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Blanche D’Alpuget diagnosed with cancer

By AAP

April 19, 2020

2020-04-19 17:27:03

Blanche D’Alpuget, the widow of former prime minister Bob Hawke, has been diagnosed with breast cancer. 

The 76-year-old found a lump on her breast about six weeks ago and is now undergoing chemotherapy to fight the disease, The Daily Telegraph reports.

She found the lump by accident.

The author and biographer is the second wife of Mr Hawke, who died last year aged 89.

She produced two biographical works about the former prime minister in 1982 and 2010 respectively, with a re-released compilation coming out after Hawke’s passing last year.

Ms D’Alpuget is the author of nine other books including novels and essays. 

Her non-fiction work ‘On Lust and Longing’ details her second meeting with Hawke in 1976 when the two decided to become lovers. 

They married in 1995 after Hawke and his first wife Hazel Hawke announced their separation several years earlier.

