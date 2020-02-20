Discover Australian Associated Press

Mike Bloomberg has faced attacks from Democratic rival Elizabeth Warren at the Las Vegas debate. Image by AP PHOTO

politics

Bloomberg under attack at Nevada debate

By Simon Lewis and Tim Reid

February 20, 2020

2020-02-20 14:39:56

Michael Bloomberg has come under heavy fire at his first Democratic presidential debate, with rivals leaping to criticise him as a billionaire copy of President Donald Trump who would lead the party to defeat in November.

Wednesday’s nationally televised debate was for many voters the first unscripted look at Bloomberg, a media mogul and former New York mayor whose campaign until now has been fuelled by hundreds of millions of dollars of self-funded television ads and carefully choreographed personal appearances.

Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg lined up to attack Bloomberg, accusing him of trying to buy his way into the White House and criticising his record on race and his history of sexist and misogynist comments.

“We’re running against a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-face lesbians,” said Warren, a senator from Massachusetts. “And, no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump, I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

“Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another,” she added.

Bloomberg, who entered the race in November and is skipping the first four early voting states in February to focus on later nominating contests in March, said he did not inherit his money, but made it as a businessman.

“I’m spending that money to get rid of Donald Trump – the worst president we’ve ever had. And if I can get that done, it will be a great contribution to America and to my kids,” he said.

Sanders criticised Bloomberg’s support for “stop-and-frisk” police policies as mayor – which Bloomberg has apologised for – that “went after African-American and Latino people in an outrageous way. That is not a way you are going to grow voter turnout”.

Biden, the former vice president, said Bloomberg had not managed New York very well during his three terms as mayor and said stop and frisk had thrown “close to 5 million young black men up against the wall”.

Bloomberg said he was “worried” and “embarrassed” about his support for stop and frisk and said he had apologised for supporting it.

“If we took off everybody that was wrong off this panel, everybody that was wrong on criminal justice sometime in their careers, there’d be nobody else up here,” Bloomberg said.

But his rivals were not willing to let him off the hook.

“It’s not whether you apologise or not, it’s the policy. The policy was abhorrent. And it was in fact a violation of every right people have,” Biden said.

The debate comes at a pivotal time, three days before Nevada’s presidential caucuses, the third contest in the state-by-state race to find a challenger to Trump in the November 3 election.

Biden and Warren, in particular, face the do-or-die task of reigniting their campaigns after poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire earlier this month.

Bloomberg, 78, has come under heavy criticism on the campaign trail recently as his poll numbers have surged and his entry into the race on March 3 – known as Super Tuesday, when 14 states vote – draws closer.

He has risen to Number 2 among Democrats behind Sanders, according to a Reuters/Ipsos national poll released on Tuesday.

Trump waded into the debate pile-on of Bloomberg, telling supporters at a rally in Phoenix: “I hear he’s getting pounded tonight.”

