Blues beat Freo with after-the-siren goal

Jack Newnes kicked a goal after the final siren to lift Carlton to a pulsating four-point win over Fremantle at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

In a dramatic finish to the match, Carlton received a down-the-ground free kick after Fremantle’s Andrew Brayshaw knocked over Sam Docherty with just seconds remaining.

Docherty’s kick had sailed out-on-the-full but the free kick gave Newnes the chance to kick the goal from 45 metres on the boundary line.

The space was so tight the former Saints player had to ask a photographer to move so he could get a proper run-up.

The odds were against Newnes, given it was the wrong side for a right-footer, but he calmly nailed the major and was mobbed by his teammates as he celebrated wildly.

The 5.10 (40) to 5.6 (36) win kept Carlton’s finals hopes alive, improving their record to 5-6.

It also made up for their heartbreaking after-the-siren loss to Port Adelaide earlier this season.

The Dockers dropped to 4-7 to all but end their top-eight ambitions.

Blues midfielder Ed Curnow starred with 33 disposals and nine clearances, while Patrick Cripps tallied eight clearances from 24 disposals.

Fremantle’s Luke Ryan continued his outstanding season in defence with 24 disposals and eight rebound 50s opposed to Levi Casboult (one goal).

Nat Fyfe led from the front as the Dockers dominated the opening term, with the hosts winning the inside-50m count 15-4 to go into the first break with a 20-1 advantage.

Rory Lobb kicked Fremantle’s third goal of the term courtesy of a dubious free kick.

Although he slotted the goal from 20m out directly in front, he was unable to get rid of the stutter-step run-up that he has been trying to eliminate at training.

Carlton scored their first goal of the match at the 12-minute mark of the second term when Casboult pushed Lobb away in a ruck contest before snapping truly.

Blues veteran Kade Simpson was left momentarily dazed after teammate Ed Curnow soccered the ball straight into his face from close range.

Carlton made their charge in the third quarter on the back of their midfield dominance, and they would have hit the lead if not for inaccuracy in front of goal.

The Blues booted 2.5 to 1.1 to trail by just two points at the final change.

Harry McKay, Sam Walsh, and Newnes all missed gettable shots, but the Blues at least had the momentum.

Carlton continued to push in the final quarter but McKay and Liam Jones both missed in the dying minutes.

The wasted chances looked set to cost Carlton until Newnes received a last-gasp chance to win the game off his own boot.