Carlton celebrated an eight-point win over the Crows in the AFLW grand final rematch. Image by (AAP Image/David Mariuz)

Australian rules football

Blues down Crows, spoil star’s AFLW return

By Jason Phelan

March 1, 2020

2020-03-01 17:37:29

The return of superstar Erin Phillips for an AFLW grand final rematch against Carlton had Adelaide abuzz with excitement, but the Blues have gone and spoiled the party.

Tayla Harris kicked two goals and Darcy Vescio was superb in a tense final term as Daniel Harford’s side prevailed 5.6 (36) to 4.4 (28) at Richmond Oval in Adelaide.

Phillips had 13 touches in her first match back from a ruptured ACL suffered in last year’s grand final triumph, with fellow knee victim Rhiannon Metcalfe kicking a classy goal in her return.

“For first up after a fairly lengthy layoff (Erin) was pretty impressive and I thought Rhiannon started very strongly as well,” Crows coach Matthew Clarke said.

“For both girls to get through and contribute was very positive.

“Obviously they were disappointed in the outcome but it was good for them to have got through a full game and to have that confidence they will be all right.”

Elsewhere on Sunday, Fremantle overcame brave St Kilda – 3.6 (24) to 3.5 (23) – at RSEA Park to stay top of Conference B as the competition’s only undefeated team.

With just one goal on the board, the Dockers trailed by seven points at three-quarter time but Kiara Bowers and Kate Flood slotted majors in the final term to seal a thriller.

Richmond are the only side yet to register a win in 2020 after a six-goal second-quarter blitz by Geelong set up a 22-point win in Bendigo on Saturday.

The sides were both winless at the bottom of Conference A heading into the clash but put on a highly entertaining show. 

The Cats kicked their highest score to prevail 10.7 (67) to 7.3 (45).

West Coast broke through for their first-ever AFLW win, kicking three goals to one after halftime in a 4.6 (30) to 3.8 (26) victory over Western Bulldogs at Leederville Oval.

Led superbly by Jasmine Garner and captain Emma Kearney, North Melbourne fought out a 6.11 (47) to 5.4 (34) win over Gold Coast in their first AFLW clash at Arden Street Oval.

Collingwood cross-code star Ash Brazill is suspected to have suffered a ruptured ACL in the Pies’ 7.4 (46) to 4.2 (26) defeat at the hands of Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

