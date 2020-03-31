Blues guru calls on AFL to bring back subs

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Substitute players were last used in the AFL in 2015, now there is a call for their reintroduction. Image by Mark Dadswell/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Blues guru calls on AFL to bring back subs

By Jason Phelan

March 31, 2020

2020-03-31 16:04:08

Carlton fitness guru Andrew Russell has called on the AFL to bring back substitutes to help clubs deal with short breaks between games that are expected when the season returns from the coronavirus break.

The league is desperate to squeeze a 17-round season, plus finals, into this calendar year if and when the green light is given to resume playing.

That will likely require teams to play a compressed fixture, sometimes playing three or even four games in a fortnight.

Russell, one of the code’s leading conditioning experts, is confident teams will be able to manage that workload, but they will need four interchange players and two substitutes to do so.

“That’s exactly what I’d be calling for … I think that flexibility is going to be super important because we do string players out and we do take big risks with players every week,” Russell told reporters on Tuesday.

“I think reducing that in-game risk week to week is going to be important.

“I’d love to see one or two subs that allow us to actually manage our players during a game because a lot of times you’ll get to the second half and you’ll have a decision to make with between one and three players.

“Do you leave them out there to enable you to win the game … knowing that if you keep them out there you might lose them for one, two or three weeks?”

Each team was allowed one substitute in addition to four interchange players from the 2011 season, but the rule proved unpopular with players and was scrapped at the end of 2015.

The AFL has set down a period of one month for teams to undergo a mini-preseason in preparation to continue the season when given the all-clear.

Players across the league will train on their own until that point, with Russell confident they will be ready to go with even less lead time.

“I think within three weeks we can get them to be a in a pretty good spot,” he said.

“One of the key things to building fitness is it takes three or four months to build a certain capacity in your body but it doesn’t take much to maintain it.

“In terms of aerobic capacity you might have to (exercise) two or three times a week to build it, but you probably only need to do it once every 10 days to maintain it.

“That’s the whole goal of the program we’re giving these guys now.”

Latest sport

soccer

FFA's unity call as A-League finances bite

The FFA has made an urgent plea for unity within the game after the players' union confirmed a second A-League club had stood its players down.

rugby league

'Gutted' Jillaroo calls for action on NRLW

Jillaroos star Sam Bremner feels like female players have been hung out to dry by the NRL as uncertainty mounts around the NRLW competition in 2020.

rugby union

Rugby Aust cut staff by 75% to stay afloat

Rugby Australia will stand down 75 per cent of its staff for the next three months as it braces for a $120 million hit due to the coronavirus.

Australian rules football

Blues guru calls on AFL to bring back subs

Carlton director of high performance Andrew Russell says AFL clubs will need to have access to substitute players during games to manage the extra workload.

cricket

Burgled Test skipper's healthy perspective

Isolation took an unwanted twist for Australian Test cricket captain Tim Paine when he found his car broken into and his wallet stolen on Tuesday.

news

virus diseases

Four Vic babies diagnosed with coronavirus

Four babies are among Victoria's latest coronavirus cases; authorities are investigating how they became infected but say they aren't part of a cluster.

sport

soccer

FFA's unity call as A-League finances bite

The FFA has made an urgent plea for unity within the game after the players' union confirmed a second A-League club had stood its players down.

world

virus diseases

'Stabilising' virus hope for Italy, Spain

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy and Spain might be stabilising, WHO says, as New York reels from a "staggering" number of deaths.