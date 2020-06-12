Blues keen to deliver against Demons

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Eddie Betts (c) is looking forward to his first game back in Carlton colours since 2013. Image by (AAP Image/Michael Dodge)

Australian rules football

Blues keen to deliver against Demons

By Anna Harrington

June 12, 2020

2020-06-12 14:06:29

Carlton coach David Teague says the Blues will need to deliver a four-quarter performance if they’re to get off the mark in Saturday’s AFL clash against Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

Back in March, the Blues showed some promise against reigning premiers Richmond but were made to rue a slow start.

“I expect our guys to go out there and compete and we need to compete for longer and that’s our challenge,” Teague said.

“We’ve shown we can do it for periods, but we need to have that mindset that we’re there to compete for longer and to get our job done for longer.

“So I’m excited by the way they’ve trained and prepared.

“We’ve given ourselves a chance now we’ve got to go out and do it, we’ve actually got to get the job done.”

Blues co-captain Patrick Cripps is arguably the best contested-ball winner in the game but the Demons – led by Clayton Oliver and Jack Viney – pride themselves on their inside grunt work.

“They’re very good in that area and obviously it’s not only in their midfield, they win contests around the ground as well,” Teague said.

“So we need to match them and it’s probably an area we’ve focused on over this period is being strong in the contest.

“It’s important in every game but particularly against Melbourne who are quite strong in that area as well.”

Eddie Betts will make his long-awaited return in Blues colours, while former Hawk Marc Pittonet will face a baptism of fire against All-Australian Max Gawn.

Jack Silvagni had been named in Carlton’s team but was ruled out on Friday due to gastro, with a replacement to be named later that evening.

The Blues will welcome back Harry McKay after the forward missed the season opener with a groin injury.

Paddy Dow had been listed as omitted but Teague said the midfielder was actually sidelined with a knee injury, while Zac Fisher (ankle) is still at least a week away.

Melbourne made seven changes to their round one team that lost to West Coast, including handing debuts to Harley Bennell, Luke Jackson and Trent Rivers.

Players from both sides who weren’t selected for round two will play a scratch match at Ikon Park on Saturday morning.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

TV deal done, AFL not out of the woods

The AFL has agreed on a rejigged TV broadcast rights deal with its current partners Seven and Foxtel, and signed a two-year extension with Seven.

Australian rules football

Blues keen to deliver against Demons

Carlton and Melbourne are both keen to get off the mark when they clash on Saturday and David Teague says the Blues must compete "for longer" in games.

rugby league

Reynolds returns negative drug test

Josh Reynolds' secondary drug test has come back negative, clearing him of driving under the influence of drugs after a false first positive roadside reading.

Australian rules football

Lumumba wants public admission from Pies

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley wants to mend the club's relationship with Heritier Lumumba, following the premiership player's racism claims.

Australian rules football

Port's Wines remorseful for virus breach

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says vice-captain Ollie Wines is incredibly remorseful for being banned for breaking AFL coronavirus protocols.

news

politics

Morrison apologises for slavery comments

Scott Morrison has apologised for comments about Australia's history of slavery and dismissed concerns about a rise in Black Lives Matter 'cancel culture'.

sport

Australian rules football

TV deal done, AFL not out of the woods

The AFL has agreed on a rejigged TV broadcast rights deal with its current partners Seven and Foxtel, and signed a two-year extension with Seven.

world

virus diseases

Second coronavirus wave feared after demos

European officials have warned of a second wave of coronavirus infections across the continent as spikes were reported in South Korea and India.