Carlton's Jack Silvagni was on the receiving end of a strike from Essendon's Zach Merrett. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Blues’ Silvagni spends night in hospital

By Justin Chadwick

June 28, 2020

2020-06-28 12:54:37

The AFL’s crackdown on punching will be put to the test when it assesses the strike that sent Carlton’s Jack Silvagni to hospital with a fractured rib and a bruised lung.

Silvagni was taken to hospital in an ambulance on Saturday night after being punched in the back by Essendon’s Zach Merrett during the Blues’ one-point win at the MCG.

Merrett struck Silvagni with a swinging left fist just as the Carlton utility kicked the ball.

Silvagni spent the night in hospital, and the Blues expect him to miss at least a week with the injury.

“Scans have confirmed that Jack Silvagni suffered a bruised lung and fractured rib last night,” Carlton tweeted.

The AFL announced a big crackdown on punches early last year, and just two weeks ago West Coast’s Jeremy McGovern copped a one-match ban for striking Gold Coast’s Alex Sexton in a scuffle.

Although Merrett’s strike on Silvagni was vastly different, the fact it has caused an injury doesn’t bode well for the Bombers midfielder.

AFL match review officer Michael Christian will review the incident on Sunday before deciding whether it deserves a ban.

West Coast defender Will Schofield could cop a ban for headbutting Port Adelaide forward Zak Butters.

The incident happened just after the Power had kicked a goal.

Schofield was immediately reported.

