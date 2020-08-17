Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Australia's largest steel maker BlueScope has had a 91 per cent dive in full-year profit. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

finance (general)

BlueScope FY profit drops 91% on writedown

By Steven Deare

August 17, 2020

2020-08-17 15:45:02

Australia’s largest steel maker BlueScope has had a 91 per cent dive in full-year profit after a $197 million write-down of its New Zealand and Pacific Islands operations.

BlueScope reported net profit after tax of $96.5 million, but maintained the same shareholder dividend as this time last year of eight cents per share, unfranked.

The company in July warned of the write-down for New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, based on projected lower earnings.

This regional arm had a $95.7 million decline in sales revenue because of lower steel prices, the forced closure for four weeks due to New Zealand’s COVID-19 measures, and an inability to cut costs.

Management has reviewed operations and is expected to make changes, including redundancies, which will save up to $50 million.

Its warned that if its plan does not achieve these savings, it may close steelmaking operations in Glenbrook, New Zealand.

The virus also impacted other regions. Demand for building materials fell, along with prices. In the US, major car makers who use BlueScope materials stopped production for about eight weeks.

In Australia, domestic sales volume was up three per cent on the 2019 full-year figure. However the 5 per cent ($289.4 million) drop in revenue was due to weaker prices.

The revamp of the New Zealand and Pacific Islands operations, as well as the $1 billion expansion of its North Star steel mill in the US, are top priorities this financial year.

The company said there was a high level of uncertainty in its outlook due to the virus and could not offer earnings guidance.

Its shares were higher by 1.57 per cent to $12.26 at 1540 AEST.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Tigers find a way in tight Suns AFL win

Tom Lynch could be in strife with the AFL after Richmond dominated early then came from behind to beat Gold Coast at the Gabba by 21 points on Monday.

Australian rules football

Mihocek could play in Pies' next AFL game

Tests have cleared Brody Mihocek of serious damage after a dangerous collision left him concussed during Saturday's AFL loss to Melbourne.

rugby league

Storm's Finucane out for NRL season

Dale Finucane has been added to Melbourne's mounting injury list with the star forward not expected back until the NRL finals.

rugby league

Duo to contest charges at NRL judiciary

Melbourne's Jesse Bromwich and St George Illawarra's Tyrell Fuimaono are both taking their cases to the NRL judiciary on Tuesday.

soccer

City's Jamieson to miss A-League title bid

Melbourne City captain Scott Jamieson will not participate in this year's A-League finals series after electing not to return to the NSW hub.

news

politics

CCC will not pursue MP over Qld nurse leak

The Crime and Corruption Commission will not investigate Labor MP Brittany Lauga over claims she leaked the personal information of a virus-positive nurse.

sport

Australian rules football

Tigers find a way in tight Suns AFL win

Tom Lynch could be in strife with the AFL after Richmond dominated early then came from behind to beat Gold Coast at the Gabba by 21 points on Monday.

world

politics

Lukashenko: no election until he is killed

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko says he is willing to hand over power after a referendum, though not under pressure from street protests.