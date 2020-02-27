Bob Brown activist ban lifted in Tasmania

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Bob Brown says anti-logging activists in the northwest Tarkine rainforest remain undeterred. Image by Glenn Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Bob Brown activist ban lifted in Tasmania

By Ethan James

February 27, 2020

2020-02-27 18:49:02

Activists from the Bob Brown Foundation have been given the legal all-clear to protest in Tasmanian forests after a ban issued by the state’s workplace safety regulator was lifted. 

WorkSafe Tasmania last week issued a ban on the protesters over ‘unsafe behaviours’ and threatened fines of up to $500,000 if they didn’t comply. 

It prompted legal action from the foundation, with Bob Brown labelling the edict unconstitutional.

The ban was on Wednesday set aside in a Hobart Magistrates Court hearing after agreement from both parties. 

“As you heard in court, their representative conceded that the notice was too wide,” lawyer representing the foundation, Roland Browne, said outside court. 

“Next time the regulator wants to try and use work health and safety to stop protests in Tasmania he is going to have to think twice and confine himself to the law.” 

Dr Brown said anti-logging activists in the northwest Tarkine rainforest remain undeterred. 

“The defenders of the Tarkine are in good heart and I have been with them all the way through these very trying times,” he said. 

Several foundation protesters are facing criminal charges after earlier this month chaining themselves to machinery and gates at forestry operations.

Prior to the court hearing, WorkSafe indicated the ban was about protecting the safety of activists and workers. 

In its letter to the foundation, WorkSafe claimed protesters engaged in high-risk construction work and were at risk of falling from wooden tripods and platforms.

The regulator also had issues with the risk of protesters falling or being crushed when climbing machinery. 

The foundation argued the ban was too broad-ranging and was contrary to the constitution because it stopped communication about political matters. 

Latest sport

cricket

Aussies thrash Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Australia has hammered Bangladesh by 86 runs in their T20 World Cup clash in Canberra, to enhance their semi-final hopes alive.

cricket

Aussies backing in Marsh, Wade for T20s

Australia's middle order looms as the only real area of concern after the tourists posted a big win in Cape Town to take out the T20 series.

Australian rules football

Farmer researchers warn AFL on head knocks

Graham "Polly" Farmer has been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy after tests on tissue from the AFL great's brain.

Australian rules football

Coaches vow to deliver AFL Origin showcase

Defensive mindsets will be thrown out the window when the AFL's biggest stars clash in Friday night's bushfire relief match at Marvel Stadium.

Summer Olympics

Coronavirus a concern for Olympics: Thorpe

Australia's Olympic great Ian Thorpe says he'd definitely be worried about the potential impact of coronavirus on athletes at the Tokyo Games.

news

politics

Risk of virus pandemic upon us: Morrison

The Morrison government has enacted an emergency response plan and is acting on the basis the coronavirus crisis has become a global pandemic.

sport

cricket

Aussies thrash Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Australia has hammered Bangladesh by 86 runs in their T20 World Cup clash in Canberra, to enhance their semi-final hopes alive.

world

media

Lawyers apply for Assange to leave dock

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's lawyers will apply for him to sit in open court with them, after he complained he was not part of his extradition hearing.