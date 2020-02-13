Boeing jet sales dry up in January

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Boeing is worried about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak after it sold no new jets in January. Image by EPA PHOTO

air transport

Boeing jet sales dry up in January

By By DAVID KOENIG

February 13, 2020

2020-02-13 09:45:55

Boeing has sold no new airline jets in January, and now the company is worried that the virus outbreak in China could hurt airplane deliveries in the first quarter.

Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said Wednesday that the company is “spending a lot of time” with Chinese airline customers, trying to help them navigate a downturn in travel.

Many nations have imposed restrictions on travel to and from China, and airlines including American, United and Delta have suspended flights there because of the outbreak.

Smith said that with the virus-caused decline in air travel, “I can certainly see that impacting … some near-term first-quarter deliveries for a lot of us.”

The executive spoke at a conference run by financial-services firm Cowen.

Ihssane Mounir, vice president of Boeing’s commercial sales and marketing, told reporters at the Singapore air show that the company’s supply chain has not yet been affected by the outbreak.

“The immediate impact is more a logistics impact,” he said. “We do have a number of deliveries ready for Chinese customers that they cannot come to Seattle to take delivery.”

Boeing reported that it received no new orders for commercial aircraft in January, more evidence of the financial damage caused by two deadly crashes and the grounding of its 737 Max. It delivered 13 planes in January, including eight larger 787 and 777 models.

European rival Airbus reported 274 net new orders, including a Spirit Airlines commitment for 100 jets that compete with the Max. Airbus delivered 31 planes in January.

At the Singapore air show this week, Boeing said sales of cargo freighters are likely to shrink over the next 14 months.

Latest sport

motor racing

Chinese GP postponed due to coronavirus

The Chinese F1 Grand Prix in April has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Australian rules football

Kennett to quit as Hawks' AFL president

Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett has confirmed he will bow out of the AFL club at the end of season, ending his second stint in charge of the Hawks.

rugby union

RA boss expects Fox Sports broadcast bid

Rugby Australian boss Raelene Castle rejected Fox Sports initial broadcast rights offer for 2021-2025 but expects the pay-TV company to come back to the table.

cricket

Maxwell to have surgery, Short called up

D'Arcy Short will replace Glenn Maxwell, who has been booked in for elbow surgery, for Australia's limited-overs squad for the tour of South Africa.

rugby league

Canberra NRL star Wighton re-signs to 2024

Clive Churchill Medal winner Jack Wighton says he wants to finish his career with Canberra after re-signing with the club until the end of the 2024 NRL season.

news

politics

Secret coal group blindsides Labor leader

A pro-coal group of Labor members and senators has blindsided the party's leadership, who only discovered their existence through the media.

sport

motor racing

Chinese GP postponed due to coronavirus

The Chinese F1 Grand Prix in April has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

world

health

Coronavirus vaccine a year or two away

Human trials for one or two of the most promising vaccine candidate against the coronavirus could be launched in three or four months, WHO says.