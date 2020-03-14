Bogut stars as Kings beat Wildcats in GF

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Kings' 19-point hero Andrew Bogut drives past Miles Plumlee of the Wildcats in Friday's victory. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

basketball

Bogut stars as Kings beat Wildcats in GF

By Justin Chadwick

March 14, 2020

2020-03-14 00:11:39

Andrew Bogut put on a first-half masterclass to inspire the Sydney Kings to a 97-83 victory over the Perth Wildcats in game two of the NBL grand final series.

Bogut scored 17 points and posted 10 rebounds in the first half of Friday’s clash at a near-empty RAC Arena.

The star Boomer finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds, while Jae’Sean Tate (20 points) and Kevin Lisch (19) were also crucial in helping the Kings level the best-of-five series at 1-1.

Game three will be played in Sydney on Sunday.

Wildcats star Bryce Cotton threatened to steal the win for the home side with a 27-point haul, including four long bombs.

But with only him and Nick Kay (17 points) hitting the scoreboard with any big impact, the Wildcats didn’t have enough firepower on the night.

Terrico White was below his best with just five points.

Just hours before Friday night’s tip-off, the NBL decided to close the rest of the grand final series to fans in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

About 200 friends and family of the Wildcats organisation were still allowed to attend Friday’s game, and although they were small in number they at least gave Perth a significant vocal presence.

In contrast, it was left to the Kings’ bench to put off the shooter whenever a Wildcats player went to the line.

“We built a margin on the back of some better three-point shooting,” Kings coach Will Weaver said. 

“We did a better job of limiting Cotton and White’s touches. They’re a real problem on the offensive end.

But I continue to highlight that the offensive rebounding game seems to be the key any time you play these guys.”

Wildcats coach Trevor Gleeson was disappointed with his team’s defensive effort.

“They were scoring pretty much at their will – 57 in the first half,” Gleeson said.

“It was really disappointing we didn’t put a stamp on the game defensively.

“Tate and Bogut got about 40 points between them. That’s a big blow we didn’t do a good job on.”

It was the Bogut versus Cotton show in the first half as the stars traded blows.

Bogut was immense in the key and nailed 12 points in the opening term to give the Kings an early 17-9 lead, while Cotton’s class was clear to see.

The second quarter was a topsy-turvy affair, with the Wildcats clawing level before the Kings opened up a nine-point break.

A buzzer-beating three-pointer from Clint Steindl closed the gap to six points at the break, and the Wildcats were within three points at the final change.

But Perth couldn’t find their range in the final term, with the home side falling in a huge hole as the Kings pulled away..

Latest sport

basketball

Bogut stars as Kings beat Wildcats in GF

Sydney Kings centre Andrew Bogut produced a monster first half to help his side level the grand final series at 1-1 against the Wildcats.

motor racing

Bahrain and Vietnam F1 races postponed

Formula One races in Bahrain and Vietnam have been postponed in light of the coronavirus, organisers have said.

rugby league

Brisbane spoil Cowboys' stadium opener

Brisbane have brushed aside a horror week to beat North Queensland 28-21 in the first game to be played at Townsville's Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

soccer

Virus triggers Premier League's suspension

Play in the English Premier League has been suspended until next month as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

epidemic and plague

Prominent figures join list of virus cases

Showbiz stars, a top footballer, a minister and a PM's wife are among those hit by the coronavirus, which has routed markets and shut major events worldwide.

news

politics

Grand Prix cancelled, Dutton has virus

The coronavirus outbreak has killed off this weekend's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, but leaders have decided only to advise against mass gatherings.

sport

motor racing

Bahrain and Vietnam F1 races postponed

Formula One races in Bahrain and Vietnam have been postponed in light of the coronavirus, organisers have said.

world

virus diseases

Trudeau stays home as wife has virus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating at home after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus.