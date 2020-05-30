Bold outline for future of Aust seafood

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The plan proposes better utilisation of available areas to expand and grow the aquaculture industry. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Bold outline for future of Aust seafood

By Robyn Wuth

May 30, 2020

2020-05-30 11:59:44

The northern Australian aquaculture industry has launched a bold plan to produce more than five times its current volume of fish, prawns and other seafood products within the next decade. 

The bid to increase production five-fold would bring in $1.34 billion in revenue for a region stretching along 12,400km of Australia’s coastline, from Kalbarri in Western Australia to Gladstone in Queensland.

The proposal would create 2340 new jobs for the region, according to a report from the Cooperative Research Centre for Developing Northern Australia published on Friday. 

The research, led by James Cook University, has outlined a potential future vision for the whole Northern Australian aquaculture industry – if the industry worked together. 

“The opportunity for the development of Northern Australia’s aquaculture industry is vast, with between 500,000 to 700,000 hectares suitable for marine farming in earthen and lined ponds, and 50 times that available for freshwater operations,” JCU’s Professor Dean Jerry said

The best-case scenario was based on better utilisation of the available areas for expansion and growth of on-shore and off-shore facilities.

“A more co-ordinated approach across the sector is needed to support stronger biosecurity protocols and infrastructure investment, good RD&E and production outcomes, strong marketing efforts and an increase in global demand to fully realise our 2030 vision,” Prof Jerry added.

The strategic industry plan will help the sector and the government attract investment in commercially viable projects. 

It also highlights the role traditional owners, responsible for managing 45 per cent of land and sea country in northern Australia, could play in the industry’s future.

“Aquaculture has been practised for thousands of years by indigenous Australians and understanding how communities value fishing resources and fishing access is a key component to achieving greater participation of indigenous people in commercial fishing,” Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation chairperson Eddie Fry said.

Latest sport

rugby league

Tedesco helps get Roosters off the mark

A quicker game helped James Tedesco show off his best as the Sydney Roosters got their first win of the year with a 28-12 victory over South Sydney.

rugby league

Halves help Cowboys crush Titans 36-6

Scott Drinkwater and Jake Clifford have combined to help spark North Queensland's 36-6 NRL win over a hapless Gold Coast Titans on Friday night.

soccer

FFA boss says A-League hub will be in NSW

Dates and venues remain unknown but FFA chief executive James Johnson has revealed the A-League's isolation hub will be based in NSW.

rugby league

Morris yet to speak to Xerri after NRL ban

Cronulla coach John Morris is yet to hear from Bronson Xerri after the 19-year-old was provisionally suspended from the NRL for a positive sample.

cricket

Australia call for T20 World Cup delay

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts says the organisation faces losing $80 million in funds this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

news

crime, law and justice

Bulgaria to lift travel ban on Palfreeman

Bulgaria says it will lift a ban that prevents Australian man Jock Palfreeman, convicted of murder in 2009 and released on parole, from leaving the country.

sport

rugby league

Tedesco helps get Roosters off the mark

A quicker game helped James Tedesco show off his best as the Sydney Roosters got their first win of the year with a 28-12 victory over South Sydney.

world

crime, law and justice

US prosecutors cite Damond in charging cop

Minneapolis prosecutor Mike Freeman has repeatedly referred to the Justine Damond case in announcing charges against fired officer Derek Chauvin.