Bolsonaro hails supporters as crises grow

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has met demonstators in Brasilia. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Bolsonaro hails supporters as crises grow

By AAP

May 26, 2020

2020-05-26 07:36:31

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has hailed supporters rallying in the country’s capital to back his administration as an unfolding political scandal adds to the public health crisis driven by the coronavirus outbreak.

Surrounded by security guards wearing masks, but not wearing one himself, Bolsonaro was shown in a live streaming video on his Facebook page greeting protesters waving Brazilian flags and calling him a “legend”, days after Brazil topped Russia to become the world’s No.2 virus hotspot after the United States.

The Brasilia rally, one of several demonstrations Bolsonaro has encouraged in recent weeks, came as the administration of US President Donald Trump, a close ally of the far-right Bolsonaro, announced it was prohibiting foreigners from travelling to the United States if they had been in Brazil in the past two weeks.

Health ministry figures released on Saturday evening showed 16,508 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total above 347,000, while the death toll increased by 965 to 22,013.

More pro-Bolsonaro rallies are expected to take place in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most populous city and the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The demonstrations follow a decision by Brazil’s Federal Supreme Court last week to release a video recording of an April 22 ministerial meeting, in which Bolsonaro said he wanted to change security officials, their bosses or even ministers to stop his family and friends getting “screwed”.

The political scandal revolves around an accusation by former justice minister Sergio Moro, a popular anti-graft crusader, that Bolsonaro aimed to interfere in police investigations.

Latest sport

rugby league

Med association sin bins NRL's crowd plan

The Australian Medical Association has launched a stinging attack on the NRL for its plan to have capped crowds back in stadiums by July.

rugby league

States open to work with NRL on crowds

The NSW government says crowds for NRL matches are not yet on its list of considerations but it is willing to work with the league on a proposal.

Australian rules football

AFL blockbusters locked in for restart

A series of high-profile matches have been scheduled in prime time slots for the opening four weeks of the rebooted 2020 AFL season.

rugby union

Reds skipper won't dwell on rebel trio

Queensland Reds skipper Liam Wright will focus on teammates committed to the team's cause after the exits of Izack Rodda, Harry Hockings and Isaac Lucas.

basketball

Bogut's basketball future up in the air

Andrew Bogut is weighing up his basketball future after electing not to sign a new NBL deal with the Sydney Kings.

news

inquiry

Inquiry focuses on impact of bushfires

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements'hearing is focusing on the impact of the Black Summer bushfires on people and communities.

sport

rugby league

Med association sin bins NRL's crowd plan

The Australian Medical Association has launched a stinging attack on the NRL for its plan to have capped crowds back in stadiums by July.

world

virus diseases

WHO warns of 'second peak' in countries

The WHO says the world is still in the middle of the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak, with cases increasing in some countries.