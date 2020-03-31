Discover Australian Associated Press

Brazil's army is disinfecting public places as the president plays down the coronavirus outbreak. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Bolsonaro urges need to work amid pandemic

By AAP

March 31, 2020

2020-03-31 11:33:28

President Jair Bolsonaro has visited a market area just outside the Brazilian capital to press home his case for keeping Latin America’s largest economy ticking instead of locking down activities to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

But Bolsonaro office’s social media campaign “Brazil can’t stop” was banned on Saturday by a federal judge and ran into a barrage of criticism from state governors, politicians, public health experts and even his own health minister.

In Taguatinga, a low-income suburb of Brasilia, Bolsonaro stopped in a usually bustling market square to speak to a man selling barbecued meat.

“We have to work. There are deaths but that is up to God, we cannot stop,” the man said, according to a video posted on the president’s social media accounts.

“If we do not die of the illness, we will die of hunger.”

Bolsonaro said he had maintained Brazilians needed to continue working while taking precautions not to catch COVID-19. 

He also has lashed out at state and municipal officials who closed non-essential businesses and banned public meetings.

Bolsonaro told reporters he was considering an executive decree that would allow all professionals and informal sector workers to work if their income was vital to feed their families.

Despite confirmed cases of COVID-19 almost tripling in seven days to 4256 by Saturday, Bolsonaro has continued to deny the gravity of the disease, calling it “a small cold” that would kill only old people.

The diseases has caused 136 deaths in Brazil and more than 30,000 globally.

The “Brazil can’t stop” social media campaign was banned at the request of federal prosecutors.

Judge Laura Bastos ruled Brazilians could not be encouraged to leave the isolation of their homes without there being a national plan to fight the pandemic.

Burgled Test skipper's healthy perspective

Isolation took an unwanted twist for Australian Test cricket captain Tim Paine when he found his car broken into and his wallet stolen on Tuesday.

All AFL clubs will survive: McLachlan

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says all 18 clubs will survive the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mariners stood down, PFA seeks FFA help

The PFA is demanding Central Coast reverse a decision to stand down their A-League players and staff after receiving confirmation of the Mariners' actions.

Tokyo Olympics set for July-Aug in 2021

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23-August 8 next year, almost the exact same slot as that originally scheduled for the Games this year.

Tokyo Olympics to start on July 23, 2021

The Tokyo Olympics have been rescheduled for July 23-August 8 next year, Japanese organisers and the International Olympic Committee have announced.

Business joins race to make virus supplies

The federal government has lavished praise on Australian businesses turning their hand to making coronavirus supplies during the outbreak.

'Stabilising' virus hope for Italy, Spain

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy and Spain might be stabilising, WHO says, as New York reels from a "staggering" number of deaths.