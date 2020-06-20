Essendon game postponed after COVID scare

Essendon’s AFL match with Melbourne has been postponed after Bombers star Conor McKenna tested positive for COVID-19.

McKenna, who returned from his native Ireland last month, was due to feature for the Bombers in their round three clash at the MCG on Sunday.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan confirmed the match was postponed at a press conference at the MCG on Saturday.

“Essendon player Conor McKenna returned a low-grade irregularity yesterday after being tested as part of our COVID-19 protocols,” McLachlan said.

“He was tested again today and we were informed this afternoon that the test came back (positive).

“The Health Department has been notified as per the protocols and we will be working with (them) to identify close contacts and isolate them.

“At the moment all players and football department staff have been told to isolate until that work is done.”

McLachlan revealed McKenna had been tested five times while in hotel quarantine on his return from Ireland and had returned negative results each time.

McKenna was kept away from a training session on Saturday morning after returning the irregularity on Friday.

“We said at the outset of this crisis that we would make all decisions based on medical advice and our priority remains the health and safety of our players, staff and the wider community,” McLachlan continued.

“That is priority one, priority two and priority three.

“We need to do the right thing and the right thing for our club and the wider community is to postpone this match.

“Other matches will proceed.

“All Essendon players and staff were tested last night and Conor McKenna was the only one to return a positive test even though he was asympomatic and showed no signs of having the virus.”