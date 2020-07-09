Discover Australian Associated Press

Essendon's Irish star Conor McKenna returns to the Bombers line-up following a COVID-19 drama. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Bombers add star duo for Roos clash in AFL

By Jason Phelan

July 9, 2020

2020-07-09 19:52:14

Essendon speedster Conor McKenna will play his first AFL game since his coronavirus scare when the Bombers take on North Melbourne at Metricon Stadium.

Essendon’s round-three clash with Melbourne was postponed when McKenna tested positive for COVID-19 on his return from Ireland, with he and teammate James Stewart ordered into quarantine.

The defender was released from isolation early after returning a negative result but did not play in last week’s win over Collingwood as the club took a conservative approach.

McKenna was added to the round-six side with Zach Merrett, who returns from suspension, while Jake Stringer (ankle) and Mason Redman (omitted) won’t feature in Saturday night’s encounter.

“We know Conor is an important part of our best team and he’s now ticked all of the boxes in terms of his preparation,” coach John Worsfold said.

“We feel like we’ve certainly reduced the risk of losing him through injury.

“He’s got his opportunity and we certainly feel like he’ll give us that run that he’s renowned for.”

The Kangaroos lost Ben Cunnington to a back injury during last week’s loss to the Western Bulldogs, Marley Williams and Tristan Xerri are dropped so Bailey Scott, Paul Ahern and Tom Campbell come in.

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey drops out of the side for Friday night’s encounter with Hawthorn at Giants Stadium after he was charged with indecent assault over an incident that allegedly occurred in 2015.

The Pies also lost Josh Daicos to injury and dropped Tyler Bown, with Atu Bosenavulagi and Will Kelly to debut and Isaac Quaynor to play his first senior game this year.

The Hawks will also play two debutants, Josh Morris and Will Day, with Harry Morrison and Jonathon Patton recalled and star veteran Shaun Burgoyne rested.

Fremantle skipper Nat Fyfe returns for Saturday’s game against St Kilda at Metricon Stadium, along with Blake Acres, Brennan Cox and Travis Colyer.

The Dockers lost Jesse Hogan, Reece Conca and Griffin Logue to injury, while the Saints replaced hamstrung star Dan Hannebery with Zak Jones after he recovered from his own hamstring injury.

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin has swung the axe in response to the disappointing loss to Richmond, dropping Adam Tomlinson, Jayden Hunt, Joel Smith and Trent Rivers.

Harley Bennell, Neville Jetta, Oscar McDonald and Sam Weideman get their chance to impress against Gold Coast at Giants Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Suns have handed exciting youngster Izak Rankine his AFL debut after losing No.1 draft pick Matt Rowell to a long-term shoulder injury.

There is still no sign of Bryce Gibbs in Adelaide’s line-up, with Andrew McPherson to debut and David Mackay, Fischer McAsey and Tyson Stengle, who has served a four-match club ban for drink-driving, added to the team to face West Coast at the Gabba on Saturday afternoon.

Former skipper Taylor Walker departs the winless team with a knee injury.

The Eagles lost captain Luke Shuey to injury and added Brayden Ainsworth and Jarrod Cameron.

Richmond added a whopping nine players to their extended squad for Sunday’s encounter with Sydney at the Gabba after losing Dion Prestia, Trent Cotchin and Toby Nankervis to injury, while Bachar Houli and Shane Edwards chose not to travel with the team for family reasons.

Tom Lynch has been named despite having finger surgery following last week’s win over Melbourne, with premiership stars Marlion Pickett, Jack Graham and Ivan Soldo a chance to return.

Lachie Hunter has been named in the Bulldogs squad to face Carlton at Metricon Stadium on Sunday night after serving a club-imposed ban for a drink-driving incident.

