Essendon forward Joe Daniher is set to make his AFL return against Hawthorn on Thursday. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Bombers’ Daniher to make AFL return

By Anna Harrington

August 26, 2020

2020-08-26 10:21:16

Essendon forward Joe Daniher will make his long-awaited return to AFL football against Hawthorn at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday evening.

Bombers coach John Worsfold confirmed Daniher would play against the Hawks, provided he gets through a light training session on Wednesday morning.

Daniher, 26, hasn’t played since round nine 2019 due to recurring groin issues and unsuccessfully sought a trade to Sydney at the end of last season.

“The good news is we are expecting him to play,” Worsfold told reporters on Wednesday.

“So we’ve obviously got a light session this morning but we’re really excited that Joe’s done the work to be available, ready to step back up and play some footy – which is great for Joe, great for us (and) great for footy.”

Given the limited nature of scratch matches this year, Essendon opted to bring Daniher straight back into their AFL side after building his loads through competitive training sessions.

Worsfold said Daniher would have been ready to play earlier, if not for a minor calf strain, and the forward was “comfortable and excited” for his return.

Daniher is out of contract and a restricted free agent at season’s end.

Worsfold said he hadn’t directly spoken to Daniher about re-signing but emphasised there was “no panic” at Essendon’s end and contract discussions would happen “at the right time”.

“Obviously Joe knows the club wants him to stay. We’d love him to play out his whole career at the Essendon footy club,” he said.

“But there’s going to be a new coach next year, and those discussions are going to be more heavily involved with Ben (Rutten) and our list management group going forward. 

“But obviously it rests with Joe’s desires mainly.”

The Bombers are set for further injury relief, with Cale Hooker and Conor McKenna poised to return against Hawthorn, while Dyson Heppell is on the comeback trail.

Worsfold wouldn’t be drawn on whether those inclusions could bolster Essendon’s flagging finals hopes.

“Our first focus is to just go through the normal protocols of getting these guys back playing,” Worsfold said. 

“They’re desperate to play – Joe’s been working his backside off to get himself back to reignite his footy career. 

“So we’re just excited about that, and Dyson, he’s just itching to be back out there playing with the guys. 

“So whether that’s (in) another two or three games we don’t know yet – we’ll just keep progressing him.”

