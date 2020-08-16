Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Essendon have failed to win in their past four games to sit outside the AFL's top eight. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Bombers facing uphill AFL finals battle

By Shayne Hope

August 16, 2020

2020-08-16 19:44:30

Essendon aren’t alone in having shown promise during the 2020 AFL season and completely falling in a hole at other times.

But that will be of little solace to a loyal fanbase that has been through hell over the past decade and still appears no closer to seeing the Bombers end a 16-year drought of finals wins.

That much is true after another horror first half led to a deflating 10.8 (68) to 5.3 (33) loss to St Kilda at the Gabba on Sunday.

Saints midfielders Zak Jones and Jack Steele starred and Max King kicked three goals as Essendon meekly surrendered, conceding seven of the first eight majors in a contest that was over by halftime.

“The Saints took uncontested marks and used the ball as they wished under really limited pressure in that first quarter,” Essendon coach John Worsfold said post-match.

“To go forward like they did and score at ease like they did in that first quarter really put the game away.

“We matched them fairly well for big parts of the game after that, but the damage was done.

“We can’t really give teams that un-pressured look for those long periods.”

Essendon, who have about half of their best team sidelined with injuries, meet top-eight sides Richmond, West Coast, Geelong, Port Adelaide and Melbourne, as well as Hawthorn, in a brutal finish to the home-and-away season.

It could be worse for the Bombers.

Adelaide are a stark example of that after their losing run was extended to 15 matches earlier on Sunday in a 57-point thrashing from the Western Bulldogs.

The hapless Crows are 0-12 with a percentage of just 54.7 under first-year coach Matthew Nicks this season, and are edging dangerously closer to the first winless season in the AFL era.

It wouldn’t be a full round in 2020 without controversy and Carlton’s thrilling win over Fremantle over Saturday night had it in spades.

In a frantic final few moments, Dockers forward Matt Taberner was pinged for deliberate on the wing and Blues defender Sam Docherty was awarded a free kick that was paid down the ground.

Jack Newnes took the after-the-siren kick, which should have been given to Michael Gibbons.

But the record books will show a four-point win to the Blues after Newnes kept his cool to slot a near-impossible shot from the Optus Stadium boundary line.

Tom Hawkins’ stellar season continued as he outscored the opposition on his own with six goals in Geelong’s huge statement win over ladder leaders Port Adelaide.

Other contenders struggled, with Greater Western Sydney falling to a shock 41-point defeat to cross-town rivals Sydney.

Injury-hit Collingwood copped a 56-point smacking from the resurgent Melbourne and an unusually-flat Brisbane limped over the line in a one-point win ovet lowly North Melbourne.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Bombers facing uphill AFL finals battle

Essendon are facing a monumental task to qualify for the AFL finals after suffering another setback in Sunday's loss to St Kilda.

Australian rules football

Bombers no match as Saints bounce back

Max King booted three goals and Brad Hill showed glimpses of his best as St Kilda dominated Essendon in a 35-point AFL win on Sunday in Brisbane.

rugby league

Wests Tigers beat Bulldogs in NRL thriller

Five-eighth Luke Brooks has nailed a late field goal to earn Wests Tigers a season-saving 29-28 NRL win over Canterbury.

rugby league

Knights enter race for NRL's top four

Newcastle look certain to play their first NRL finals in seven years and are now a real chance of reaching the top four for the first time since 2006.

rugby league

Proctor to deny biting at NRL judiciary

Kevin Proctor's biting incident has been referred straight to the NRL judiciary but the Gold Coast captain insists he is innocent.

news

virus diseases

More NSW Covid cases from unknown source

A man in his 80s has become NSW's latest virus fatality as authorities continue to grapple with an unknown source of coronavirus infections in Western Sydney.

sport

Australian rules football

Bombers no match as Saints bounce back

Max King booted three goals and Brad Hill showed glimpses of his best as St Kilda dominated Essendon in a 35-point AFL win on Sunday in Brisbane.

world

health

Auckland Covid-19 cluster grows by 12

The cluster that brought New Zealand's virus-free status to an abrupt halt continues to grow, with 12 new cases linked.