Bombers yet to set Daniher AFL return date

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Essendon coach John Worsfold remains unsure if Joe Daniher will play in the AFL this year. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Bombers yet to set Daniher AFL return date

By Anna Harrington

May 19, 2020

2020-05-19 10:49:51

Essendon have not put a date on Joe Daniher’s AFL return with coach John Worsfold unable to confirm whether the injury-prone forward will feature this season.

Daniher was limited to just 11 games across 2018 and 2019 and hasn’t played since round nine last year due to groin issues.

Worsfold said Daniher, who unsuccessfully sought a trade to Sydney at the end of last season, wouldn’t feature in round two and was a “fair way off” reaching the training intensity required to push for AFL selection.

“I can’t answer that question (whether Daniher will play in 2020),” Worsfold told reporters on Tuesday.

“All I can say is that our aim is to help him get back ready to play, ready to resume his career – so that’s what we’re aiming for.

“He’s progressing well and we’re trying to get him up, ready to go.”

Worsfold emphasised Daniher’s injury rehabilitation wouldn’t be “linear” and his next step was reaching the point where he could join in main training for at least “a couple of weeks” before he could push for selection.

“We’re not too concerned about saying ‘get him back as quickly as possible’,” Worsfold said.

“We’re just following the protocol because … this is about long term for Joe, (to) help him absolutely get over this so his career progresses at the rate we want, rather than trying to get him back one or two weeks earlier.”

Daniher, 26, qualifies for free agency at season’s end but Worsfold said the Bombers weren’t in contract discussions, instead focusing on getting the forward back playing

Dyson Heppell is in doubt to feature in round two as he progresses in his return from a foot injury but has built up his running load, with the Bombers optimistic their captain will feature early.

“It’s going to be line ball I would guess but the good part is that we’re talking that way – that he’s prepping to play now, and it’s just a matter of whether it’s in a couple of weeks or whether it stretches out by an extra week or so,” Worsfold said.

Conor McKenna returns from Ireland later this week but will have to enter a 14-day quarantine period before he can rejoin training and Worsfold conceded it would be “tough” for the speedster to press his case for round two.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Bombers yet to set Daniher AFL return date

Essendon coach John Worsfold says the Bombers are working to get Joe Daniher back playing AFL football this year but can't put a date on his return.

Australian rules football

Pies coach flags AFL travel concession

Clubs face the prospect of travelling interstate on match-days in 2020 and Collingwood are willing to share the travel burden with their rivals.

rugby league

Souths star Walker investigated by police

South Sydney five-eighth Cody Walker is being investigated by NSW Police over an incident alleged to have occurred in December last year.

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven recovering in hospital

Mystery continues to surround the circumstances of the stabbing wound suffered by Geelong recruit Jack Steven.

rugby union

Reds trio refuse pay cuts, stood down

Queensland Reds will bank on a change of heart from Izack Rodda, Isaac Lucas and Harry Hockings after the trio were stood down for refusing a pay cut.

news

crime, law and justice

Lawyer X link gets convicted dealer bail

Convicted drug trafficker Zlate Cvetanovski, appealing over the involvement of supergrass lawyer Nicola Gobbo in his case, has been released on bail.

sport

Australian rules football

Pies coach flags AFL travel concession

Clubs face the prospect of travelling interstate on match-days in 2020 and Collingwood are willing to share the travel burden with their rivals.

world

diplomacy

US slams WHO as it promises virus review

The World Health Organisation has promised an independent evaluation of the global coronavirus response and President Xi Jinping says China will back it.